Benefits of animation in learning

February 27, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

The use of animation in education is becoming increasingly widespread as new trends emerge. By making complicated ideas easier to understand, animation makes learning more engaging. It can be used for almost any subject and enables teachers to illustrate various ideas. Additionally, it encourages experiential learning. As it is to be superior to static graphics, animation is being increasingly employed n technology-based learning resources.

While Virtual Reality (VR) is used to present abstract concepts, a combination with Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers flexibility in understanding complex ideas. For instance, some scientific experiments are often too risky to be carried out in person, despite being an essential component of learning. But animation allows students to do experiments that would otherwise be unsafe. Videos created for VR environments depict real experiments with perfect outcome accuracy, thereby providing students with a learning opportunity that may not be possible otherwise. Teachers can use 3D animation to explain and show how mathematical geometrical concepts and shapes are used in everyday life. It can also be used to highlight historical events to make History more fascinating to learn.

Assess through gamification

Educators can also use animation to generate engaging lessons and assessments. Gamification, for example, is a good strategy for designing assessments. Learners are enthralled by game-like scenarios and look forward to progressing and winning. It is also a revitalising workout that takes the mind away from a repetitive learning regimen. Many of today’s tech-savvy students prefer to spend their time watching short, amusing videos, rather than attending a lecture. Learners may prefer to watch films or videos as a result.

The current use of animation in e-learning implies two major underlying assumptions regarding its role in learning. First, animation appears to be used for an emotive purpose; to capture attention, engage the learner, and sustain motivation. These frequently depict action that is amusing, stunning, or unusual but does not really help gain knowledge of the subject itself. Second, is the kind used in higher education. This is used to fulfil a cognitive function and is designed to enhance the students’ cognitive processes and lead to learning the subject itself. The emphasis is on animation’s ability to fulfil this cognitive role.

Different types

There are different kinds of animation that can be used such as 2-D animation, which creates the illusion of motion by rapidly displaying a series of static images/ frames that differ just slightly from one another; 3-D animation in which the illusion of moving things is created from 3D wireframes and the items rotated and moved using mathematical techniques; Motion graphics, in which movement of graphical components and text across the screen is achieved using various tools; transformations, which involves portraying changes without movement, such as colour transformations or lines going from thin to thick; and Stop-motion animation where photographs of an object are exhibited in a rapid sequence to give the appearance of movement.

When used appropriately animation can promote interactive learning by combining multiple learning approaches. Not only do learners participate in the process but can also return to a video to recap and recall. Hence leveraging experiential animation and digital multimedia features helps create educational content that captures students’ attention and helps them learn better and in a more focused manner.

The writer is COO, Ssoftoons