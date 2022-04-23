Benefits of a university placement programme

Schools should guide students and help them decide their areas of interest, and choose a promising and rewarding programme

There is a need to bridge the gap between job opportunities and talent nurturing. | Photo Credit: Freepik

Schools should guide students and help them decide their areas of interest, and choose a promising and rewarding programme

When it comes to career choices, Indian parents want their children to choose a highly reputed field and students usually end up in the MALCEM pool — Medicine, Accounts, Law, Coding, Engineering, and Management.

But, since the digital revolution, professional choices have expanded. Research shows that there are more than 250 sectors that lack professionals. India’s unemployment rate is also increasing. This means that students are not aware of the vast possibilities available in the new economy. There is a need to bridge the gap between job opportunities and talent nurturing. What is now required is comprehensive guidance and counselling, early in education, which will give students a wider horizon and bigger pool of opportunities to explore.

One step in this direction is a University Placement Programme offered by schools, which guides students and helps them decide their areas of interest, and choose a promising and rewarding programme.

Given the array of choices in terms of subjects, courses and universities, this helps students and parents navigate the complex academic terrain. A well-planned programme ensures that a student has all information available to make the right choice and zero-in on a path best suited to his/her personality, ambition, and long-term vision. Here are some best practices to add to the effectiveness of a university placement programme:

Elementary years: The guidance and counselling that a student receives during elementary years becomes the foundation on which they build their lives and contribute to society.

Student exchanges: Such programmes expose students to new cultures and perspectives. and not only enhance subject matter understanding and expertise, but prove to be life-altering as it broadens their world view.

Workshops: It is essential to conduct workshops on career counselling to enlighten students on entrance exams and subject courses for higher education.

Scholarships and counselling fairs: A scholarship to study at an international campus provides better access to reputable universities globally and nurtures students as global citizens. Career counselling fairs are being held physically and also online, due to the pandemic. These are equally important to gain clarity on opportunities, possible courses, application requirements and nuances on virtual / blended learning.

University placement programmes help students gain new experience and foster professional development. In addition to exposure to new people, cultures, and environments, it opens many avenues for co-curricular activities, sports and other interests that help enhance students’ CVs for better career prospects.

The writer is Director-Operations, Global Indian International School (GIIS), India.