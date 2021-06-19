Double the rewards

A dual degree is no walk in the park, but the benefits make it worth the work

How does a student maximise learning in a two-year Master’s programme? With a Dual Degree, of course. Usually this is a curriculum offered in collaboration by two different universities or by two schools in the same university. This essentially means one degree programme that offers double benefits of learning, upskilling, as well as career choices.

If the dual Master’s degree is offered by institutions in different countries, not only do you get the benefit of crossover knowledge, but also gain international and cross-cultural exposure.

What is it?

A Dual Degree is received after completing two degree courses in sequence, or in parallel (for an integrated programme). After fulfilling the requirements of both programmes, two distinctive degrees are conferred.

Why a Dual Degree?

The answer is simple: High return on investment. Time-efficient, optimised cost in terms of fees and other educational expenses, increased networking opportunities to engage with academicians and professionals, cross-cultural and language exposure on diverse campuses (and also across different countries), and foreign internships — all these features will give you an edge in the competitive job market.

Benefits

Combined resources and environments: This structure helps you integrate different pedagogical approaches and leverages the academic support of multiple academic advisers and institutions.

Double your professional network: By the time you are done, you will be surprised at how much you have stretched your professional, academic and personal network, provided you get out of your comfort zone.

Use your study time smartly: A dual degree means intense pressure, but it is not about working more, but about working better. This work ethic will prepare you for the challenging global workplace.

Crossover and VUCA: A dual degree is a double advantage, as it means you have stretched yourself and possess interdisciplinary knowledge and great adaptive skills. It marks a different mindset — one that is committed and welcomes challenges. Exactly the type of young professionals needed in these Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) times.

The writer is Country Head for India, Emlyon Business School, France.