Believe in yourself

30 May 2020 19:15 IST

How to prepare for the JEE Main-II and Advanced exams during the lockdown

The Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) are life changing for IIT aspirants. The JEE Main (JEEM) is the first stage to clear for those who aspire to take admission in the IITs. Those who missed the exams in January must appear in the second phase normally conducted in April, which has now been delayed due to COVID-19. Even those who take the exam in January appear for the second phase since the best of the two scores is considered. The JEE Advanced (JEEA) aspirants are also advised to appear in the JEEM second phase to ensure that they qualify to take the JEEA exam. Due to COVID-19, both exams have been delayed, which means an extended preparation time is available to aspirants.

The JEE Main mostly has questions of singular concepts; some are direct formula based. On the other hand, the questions asked in the JEE Advanced require in-depth understanding of concepts and their application and are even multi-conceptual. Such questions not only require a solid foundation in the subject but also clarity in concepts along with high analytical skill, reasoning power and exposure to problem-solving of various types.

Here are a few tips and tricks to help students strengthen their preparation.

Smart planning and time management is key: Firstis a smart revision plan that covers the entire syllabus in available time. Make a study task table that utilises time effectively by dividing the subjects and topics on a daily basis. Allocate equal time to each subject so that due attention is paid to each topic/concept.

Utilise resources efficiently: Mastering the concept is a must, so choose study material that is easy to understand. At this stage, NCERT books and concise study notes and tricks to solve seemingly difficult questions will be the handiest. Do not confuse yourself by referring to multiple authors, as different writers have various methods to solve a problem.

Attempt online mock tests: Methodical planned revision and daily mock tests will help overcome weaknesses, increase speed and accuracy and keep you updated with current trend and exam pattern. Go through past papers, online mock tests, doubt clearing sessions, and get expert opinion from real-time analysis. Learn from your mistakes and avoid repeating them. Attend regular mock tests to understand weaknesses. This provides a comparative as well as progressive analysis that will help plan your preparation.

Ensure clarity of concepts: Solve quality problems covering all types and patterns from past years. Cracking the JEE requires clarity of concept and application and analytical skills.

In the last week: Do intermittent quick revisions from your short notes. Go through formulae and concepts of every chapter in all three subjects. Do not attempt new problems. Focus on polishing your strengths by regular revision, testing, analysis, and corrective action. Believe in yourself, work hard and stay focused with positive energy. Taking time to relax or rest also prepares the brain to recall what you have learnt. Keep calm, as nervousness can adversely affect your performance.

On D-Day: Start with the subject you are most confident about. First, attempt those questions to which you know the correct answer. Do not invite negative marks by attempting questions you do not know anything about.

For JEEA, in addition to the above, attempt questions that do not have negative marks even if you have to guess.

Finally, it is the relative performance and not absolute level of difficulty that matters.

The writer is the Director FIITJEE Group and Ex-CMD MECON under MOS