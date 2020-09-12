Behind the glamour

There’s more to a make-up artist’s job than gaining Facebook and Instagram likes, says Ravi Mittal of the Make-Up Studio Training Center

Make-up artistry is much in demand in industries such as fashion, films, television, advertising and others, and is also useful for those looking to start their own business.

Make-Up Studio Training Center (MSTC), a training arm of Make-Up Studio, a well-known brand of professional make-up products and accessories, imparts training to amateurs and professionals. Ravi Mittal, Director, Make-Up Studio Training Center, offers insights on trends in this industry and the course.

What are the attributes one needs to be a make-up artist?

Your passion needs to extend beyond Instagram or Facebook likes and trends. Attention to detail, reliability, communication and networking skills are as important as the art itself.

You must have an aptitude for visual arts. The first skill in any artistic job is creativity. Turning your vision into reality is the test of your talent.

The canvas of make-up artists is the face. They use their talents and tools to make over, transform, and improve a person’s face (and sometimes their body). Whether highlighting cheekbones for a special event, perfecting the smoky eye for a fashion shoot, or applying prosthetics for theatrical productions, it is one of the most versatile career options. Many freelancers also start their own businesses.

Can you tell us about the course and curriculum?

The course introduces one to the industry and all types of make-up. This will help the student figure out what he/she is most interested in. Class sizes are small — between 10 and 15 — to provide easer communication with instructors. The curriculum is designed by artists who have been in the industry for decades. Students have the option of choosing either a certificate or a diploma programme. The students are taught both theory and practical skills, which they record and build a portfolio during the course of five photo shoots with a professional photographer. The curriculum has three levels starting from beauty basics and advances to genres like beauty, bridal, fashion, editorial, fantasy, special effects, and so on. We also cover concepts like health and safety, colour theory, face anatomy, and skin analysis. The students are assessed through theoretical and practical observation on make-up knowledge, hands-on skills, hygiene, time management and interpersonal skills.

What are the job opportunities after this course?

The courses are job-oriented and so students assist and work backstage at several fashion events and photo shoots, which helps them to understand and experience the job in real-time. Also, we provide job assistance based on the student’s performance. Our students have found jobs in film/television, fashion, salon and spa industries and also as bridal make-up artists with leading cosmetics companies.