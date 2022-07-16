Become a professional manager

What is a PGDM and how does one decide on the right specialisation?

The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is an AICTE-approved two-year full-time professional course pursued after graduation. It is equivalent to an MBA, according to the equivalence accorded by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Today, this course is highly sought after because of its impressive placement records and alumni success stories. This is primarily due to the flexibility given by the AICTE to the institutes to design the curriculum and teaching-learning interventions. The PGDM course is designed to be in tune with industry requirements and can also include link-ups with the industry to provide practical exposure. The modules are very similar to that of an MBA, with the main difference being industry focus and practical approach and innovative pedagogies.

Why PGDM?

There is an increasing demand for managers, leaders, and specialised executives all around the world who can manage various businesses, and not for profit ventures. Here are some reasons to choose this course:

Not course-specific: The PGDM syllabus is designed in such a way that it gives a proper structure to students from any stream. The eligibility is a Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage.

Multidisciplinary: It is a multidisciplinary course with a mix of streams such as Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, International Business, and so on to meet the requirements of the industries.

Up-to-date: Students are kept informed of the latest trends and requirements in the industries and the market. So when they join work, they are able to meet the expected standards.

Monetary benefits: Being updated with current requirements allows students to get good salaries, promotions and hikes.

Right specialisation

When joining the PGDM, the right specialisation is crucial. While the first year involves foundational subjects, the specialisation comes in the second year. This way, students are given a strong base and then provided with in-depth knowledge in their particular area. A few tips while choosing your specialisation:

Preferences and interest: First, you must understand the subject and streams of interest and see what matches your preferences.

Future goals: Career goals should be at the forefront when choosing a specialisation. If you dream to work in finance, then, a PGDM in Finance should be your aim. Choose your specialisation based on your dream job.

Alumni network: Networking is another important area, as it plays a role in your career. Ensure that the B-school and your specialisation have a large alumni network.

Placement opportunities: Does your specialisation have scope for good jobs? Go through the institute’s placement reports and get first-hand information from former students about placement opportunities.

Career opportunities

A PGDM opens up a host of options with some sought-after careers such as Business Analysis/Data Analysis, Consultancy, Investment Banking, Financial Management, Marketing Strategy, Brand Management, Media and Promotion, Business Development, Human Resource Management, Project Management; Operations Management, and Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

The writer is, Director, MATS Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, JAIN Group