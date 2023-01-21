Be resilient

I completed Class 12 in 2020 and prepared for the Law entrance exams. In 2021, I joined ICFAI Law University Dehradun, but, I had to drop out in the second year as my father couldn’t afford the fees for my brother and me. I have now joined another university in Patna and am starting all over again. How will this impact my future? - Ritik

Dear Ritik,

It will not impact your future. Every experience teaches us something and, as unfortunate as it was, this would have taught you much. How have you dealt with the transition? A year missed doesn’t throw us off our life’s purpose. What matters is that you haven’t given up and are continuing with your studies. I am sure it has taught you resilience and perseverance.

I am in Class 11 and confused about my options. No school here offers the Humanities stream, so, I have had to take Commerce. Also, I am unable to decide between the CLAT and IPMAT. I want a career in the Humanities. What should I do? - Adiraj

Dear Adiraj,

Don’t lose hope. Commerce is good. You can choose what to do depending on your interests. Enjoy this for now; you just may change your mind and end up doing something totally different. Who knows what impact your subjects and teachers may have on you over the next two years? Why do you want to do Law or take the IPMAT? Make a list of the factors that attract you to Law and to the IPMAT. Speak to students from both streams and understand what these are about. You can always do your MBA later if you graduate in some other discipline. A professional career assessment will help you take an informed decision.

I have completed B. Tech in Electronics and Instrumentation and am pursuing MBA from Delhi Technological University and a PG diploma in Sustainability Science from IGNOU. How can I make a career in corporate social responsibility (CSR)? - Megh

Dear Megh,

The various courses and certifications you have done should give you a good feel of which area/s of CSR interest you. The four main areas are economic responsibility, philanthropic responsibility, environmental responsibility, and ethical responsibility. So, start looking out and checking CSR themes that align with your interests and identify and apply to those companies. You can also lead initiatives across corporates and help with active research to develop best practices and then further draft policies to ensure ethical, sustainable, and environmental responsibilities thereby raising not only the employee but also public awareness towards CSR commitments through various marketing and media campaigns.

I have completed Master’s in Mathematics and Scientific Computing and want to do a doctorate abroad. I am unable to find a suitable institute. What are my options? Also, is there any drawback to a foreign degree? Pankaj

Dear Pankaj,

What are the specific criteria you are seeking in a college/institute? From Stanford to MIT, Carnegie Mellon, and Berkeley in the U.S., to NTU/NUS in Singapore, and others in Switzerland, the U.K., Canada, many great option are available for your subjects. What is your real block? Moving abroad in your late 20s or early 30s helps you adapt, experience independence, and develop resilience while also providing a highly challenging academic environment. The only negative is leaving your family and friends behind for a while. But, with today’s technology, it is not as bad as it was three decades ago. So, shortlist the college, figure out the application process, and get on with the application process.