Be consistent and persistent

I completed B.Tech. Civil Engineering, and M.Tech. Environmental Engineering but worked in a different field because I liked the profile. Now, I want to work in environment but am not getting a role because I lack experience and am not a fresh graduate. What should I do? Hema

Dear Hema,

Transitioning to a new career field takes time. So, stay persistent and patient and pursue opportunities that align with your aspirations and interests. Refine your skills, network and apply for relevant positions in the field of environment. Emphasise and highlight the transferable skills from your current job and educational background that are relevant to the new role in your resume. Voice your willingness to learn, adapt, and contribute to environmental initiatives. Identify gaps in your expertise and bridge those by taking additional certifications and courses. Network with professionals in the sector through events, LinkedIn, professional associations, and alumni networks to seek advice, mentorship, and potential job leads. Gain practical experience through volunteer work, internships, or short-term projects with environmental organisations, non-profits, research institutions, government agencies, or consulting firms. Stay updated with the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in the environmental engineering field through conferences, workshops, webinars, and seminars.

I am a civil servant aspirant and have seen many failures since my college days. I am working hard but feel like giving up due to my past failures. How can I overcome this? Prajakta

Dear Prajakta,

Success in this exam requires perseverance, resilience, and a positive mindset. Don’t let your failures unnerve you or ruin your motivation. Instead, learn from them and stay focused and, maintain a healthy balance in your life. A vision board to visualise your success will help create a clear mental image of your goal and reinforce your confidence and belief in your abilities. Looking at it physically will also help you stay committed.. Set realistic and SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time bound) goals. Celebrate small wins. On days when you feel dejected and discouraged, take a break and come back rejuvenated. Consistency and persistence is key! Take care of your physical, mental, emotional and psychological well-being during this time.. Create an exercise schedule that invigorates you and a hobby that gives you joy, get 6-7 hours of restful sleep and identify a support system you can reach out to. Learn the reasons for your setbacks, develop proactive strategies to address them and enhance your preparation and performance.

I am a third-year Engineering student and am not enjoying my studies. I am considering an MBA after graduating. Do I need work experience? How can I navigate this career transition? Abhigyan

Dear Abhigyan,

First, research about the various MBA programmes, the schools, the curriculum, and areas of specialisation that interest you. Look for a course that aligns with your career goals and interests. Learn more about the faculty, alumni network and placement opportunities and check which institutions accept students without prior work experience.

To enter an MBA programmes, you need a valid score in either the CAT, MAT or GMAT. Start preparing by collecting relevant study material, joining coaching classes (if needed) and aim to get a good score to gain a competitive edge.

Then, work on your CV. Highlight your achievements, leadership skills, extracurricular activities, internships and any other relevant competencies or certifications that set you apart from other candidates. Draft a statement of purpose (SOP) on why you would like to do an MBA now and how studying at a particular school align with your larger purpose. Good Letters of Recommendation from professors and mentors will also be very helpful.

Connect with other MBA students in your industry to learn about the application process and career opportunities after the course. Education fairs will also provide all this information and allow you to network and meet experts from different B-Schools under one roof.

I am in the third year of BHMS, but I feel this doesn’t work and am more interested in scientific treatments. But I cannot do an MBBS because of NEET. Is there any other way to learn about allopathy? Name withheld on request

According to the rules and regulations of the Central Council of Homeopathy (CCH), BHMS graduates cannnot practice any other system of medicine. To become an allopathic doctor, you need to complete a Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from a recognised medical school, followed by residency training. Many countries offer bridge programmes or accelerated pathways for healthcare professionals trained in alternative medicine to transition into allopathic medicine with additional training and examinations to qualify as a medical doctor. Thoroughly research the requirements, accreditation, licensure regulations, and career prospects first. You could do a Master’s in Physician Assistant (PA), which typically requires a Bachelor’s degree and specific prerequisite coursework, but not necessarily a background in allopathic medicine. Upon completion and passing the licensure examination, you can work in various medical specialities alongside physicians. Another alternative is to pursue a Master’s in Nursing, with a focus on becoming a Nurse Practitioner (NP), who is an advanced practice registered nurse trained to assess, diagnose, and manage patients’ healthcare needs, including prescribing medications and treatments. The programme requires a Bachelor’s degree in nursing or a related field, followed by graduate-level education and clinical training.