Basics of a career in virtual event management

February 03, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

In today’s dynamic marketing landscape, there’s always a never-ending debate between in-person events and virtual events. In-person events used to be the go-to choice for marketers but, today, the demand for virtual events has surged and the rapidly growing market is expected to be worth more than $240 billion by 2030. It’s evident that virtual events are the future.

Virtual fairs, town halls, trade shows, product launches, training and concerts are changing how businesses connect with their audience. They solve long-standing marketing challenges and open up a world of innovative opportunities with two-way communication and data analytics. It is a flexible, cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to traditional events. Features like gamification, 3D environments, thematic templates, multilingual support, and agenda builders boost revenue and enhance return on investments (ROIs). Insights from virtual events help businesses adjust their marketing strategies for tangible results.

While virtual event management has plenty of job opportunities, there aren’t enough skilled people. Hence, it becomes important to bridge this gap.

Specific skills

Managing virtual events requires a unique set of skills, different from in-person event planning. It includes filming, broadcasting, scriptwriting, and navigating new technologies. The silver lining is that many already have these skills from their experience with in-person events. Enhancing these may be challenging, but not impossible.

Besides event management, virtual event managers should know what it takes to pull off projects in the digital space. A working knowledge of content creation and marketing and viewing events from both the marketer’s and the audience’s perspectives is crucial. Understanding data analytics and AI is paramount because it helps keep track of what people like and respond to.

Transitioning from in-person events to virtual event production requires changing how one’s approach. Instead of just planning, the event manager becomes a producer, as there is no room for error. Hence dry runs become crucial and production has to be of a superior quality. Creating a virtual event from scratch demands precision, with minimal room for last-minute changes. Other essential skills include effective communication, adept speaker management, meticulous attention to detail, and a creative mindset.

Strong foundation

A degree in Event Management, Hospitality Management, Business Administration, Marketing, or Communications is a plus. Digital Marketing, Project Management and certifications like Digital Event Strategist (DES), Certified Meeting Professional (CMP), Certified Special Events Professional (CSEP), and Certified Virtual Event Producer enhance one’s credentials significantly.

Online courses and workshops help acquire specialised knowledge and skills. One can enroll in courses that offer content management, marketing and promotion of events or video production as well. While dedicated courses are limited, credit courses on virtual events can be highly beneficial for college students.

Practical experience in event planning is highly regarded, and technical proficiency in using platforms and streaming technologies is a key asset. Familiarity with specific tools and platforms is essential. Building a portfolio of successful virtual events will help showcase one’s expertise to potential employers.

The corporate world is embracing virtual events, opening up numerous career opportunities. It offers an effective way to connect with new prospects, re-engage existing ones, drive conversions, and track results precisely. The potential for growth knows no bounds!

The writer is the CEO of VOSMOS.

