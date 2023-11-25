Basics of a career in conservation communication

November 25, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

The conservation of wildlife and its habitat, protecting fragile ecosystems, dealing with the threat of climate change, and garnering local community support for better management of biodiversity and natural resources could sound far less esoteric if the causes are conveyed through effective education and communication channels.

It is said that if one half of wildlife conservation is research and advocacy, the other half is conveying the results of the research through effective channels. I remember seeing a short film about how the re-introduction of wolves at the Yellowstone National Park changed the ecology of the entire region, altering the course of rivers in 1995. Even though it dealt with a specific creature and landscape, the video went viral on social media much later in the early 2000s due to its stunning visuals and compelling storytelling. Its exponential reach drew a wide audience to the conservation needs of that ecosystem and the interconnectedness of all creatures at large.

As the world faces challenges like climate change and loss of biodiversity, communication about conservation and collective action becomes a pertinent career option for young professionals. One of the key challenges is to reach people who are not connected to the scientific community, as their introduction into conservation is an essential component of a success story. A lot of conservation work is backed by scientific analysis and involves data that needs to be simplified for comprehension. The form of messaging and the platform are important considerations as well. Traditional outreach methods like print advertisements and articles remain valid choices, but visual storytelling on social media has shown unparalleled reach and impact.

The interesting part about this form of communication is that the fields of study are spread across various backgrounds and disciplines. As a result, the techniques and area of influence for communication varies from time to time. Popular theories of environmental studies, sociology, world affairs, and political sciences are merged to form effective communication pieces in order to strike a chord with the desired audience. Perhaps the most critical part of conservation communication is imbibing a sense of responsibility for the readers/ viewers, since a communication piece invariably raises questions about what the reader can do about it.

Conservation communication not only advocates environmentally sound practices for individuals but also acts as a tool for policymakers to act on certain solution-based approaches.

Getting started

Individuals from diverse backgrounds with a keen interest in nature, climate, and biodiversity are ideal candidates for the role of communication professionals in this space, as their inherent beliefs and values make their communication authentic.

Most of the premier Mass Communication and Journalism institutes in India today have environmental communication as part of their curriculum. For those students who prefer to be writers and journalists, every prominent publication has a team dedicated to covering stories on the environment and related topics. Some opt for filmmaking to put out visual stories on diverse platforms. Graphic designers can also put their niche skills into use when communicating about this subject.

Governments are keen to engage communicators who can act as social influencers, initiating meaningful conversations on conservation. Non-governmental organisations, too, offer opportunities for communicators. Their science-based conservation work, community actions, and awareness campaigns need storytellers of every stripe.

As social media platforms evolve from enabling information sharing to generating influence and inspiring action, the role of communicators takes on a whole new significance. The world faces new challenges related to climate change every day, and innovative methods of communication become critical to securing our future.

(A monthly column from WWF-India)

The writer is Manager - Programme Communication with WWF-India.