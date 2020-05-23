Back to the Vedic age

Math is a subject that always falls in the grey area. It is either loved or abhorred by students. Though Indian students have always achieved wonders in the field, there are still many who fear the word.

Problems

The biggest problem that students face is tackling huge numbers, as solving such questions becomes cumbersome. The solution to this lies in the ancient Indian concepts of Vedic Math (VM), as it helps develop reasoning and logical thinking ability.

It is more of an art than just a set of techniques that one needs to master with patience and diligence. There are wonderful formulae using which students can solve mathematical problems in next to no time.

Tedious calculations such as difficult square roots, cube roots and multiple digit multiplications can be easily solved.

Most students find it difficult to calculate the large number of questions in competitive exams. It works wonders in helping them solve questions with speed and accuracy, while increasing concentration.

Headstart

The biggest reason behind the disinterest towards Math is the monotonous and dry methods used in schools to teach it. It isn’t fun and teachers often overcomplicate it.

Through Vedic Math, learning can be made fun. The problem is that these concepts are generally introduced to students when they start preparing for competitive exams such as CAT, which is quite late to grasp the new concept and forego the previously learnt conventional methods.

It is important that these concepts are introduced early — the aim should be to catch them young at school, as at this age they are natural learners and will imbibe concepts faster than college-goers. This will transform students into able mathematicians.

The writer is a Vedic math author, expert, and CFO of TWIN WIN.