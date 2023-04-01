Back on track

I will be completing B.Sc. Microbiology and have two options: M.Sc. Virology in India and Immunology in France. How should I prepare for the entrance exams? Also, what are the formalities of studying in France? Rimanika

Dear Rimanika,

For M.Sc. Virology, the candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Science with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the qualifying exam. Prepare well in advance; at least a year to be precise. Be aware of the latest syllabus (available on the official website) and exam pattern, practice all types of questions including MCQs (negative marking doesn’t allow room for guesswork), and read the newspaper every day to stay on top of current affairs, and take as many mock exams as possible. In India, the colleges for this course are Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune; Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal; Sri Venkateshwara College, Tirupati; and Amity University of Virology and Immunology, Noida.

For M.Sc. Immunology in France, you can consider Universite de Paris; Sorbonne Universite; and Air-Marseille Universite. To apply for a visa to study in France, you will need a valid passport, a letter of acceptance/ enrolment from a valid university in France, evidence of monetary means to cover expenses, and a civil liability certificate. You will also be required to pass the Test of Knowledge of French (TCF) and Le TEF – French Assessment Test, which are the standardised language tests to get admission into a French college.

I am a B.Tech. Computer Science graduate (2019) working as an Analyst in an MNC. But I am not interested in coding and want to make my career in the fashion industry as a blogger or influencer. How can I make this change? Navya

Dear Navya,

This is going to take some time, so please do not quit your job just yet. What credentials do you have to become a fashion industry blogger or an influencer? Do you have any experience? Get started with an Instagram business account and establish your intent. You will need to pick your niche, learn photo and video editing, package fashion trends aesthetically and publish consistently, and develop a brand voice and personality. You will also need to curate content daily and grow a following. Follow some fashion influencers for now and learn from their career trajectories. Also, it is critical to know what you publish and talk about.

My younger brother, who is hearing and speech challenged, has passed Class 12 via NIOS (Arts stream). What are his career options so that he can lead a dignified life? Mukim

Dear Mukim,

Would he like to study further and complete his graduation? If so, identify the subject he fancies the most. Graduation will help improve his chances of employment. He can also earn while he learns, as most courses for the differently abled are extendable beyond three years. What does he enjoy doing the most? Identify the skillset that can get him an occupation. Every industry has many openings under the Diversity and Inclusion scheme and, depending on what he appreciates, he can apply accordingly.

I have completed a Bachelor of Management Studies in 2021. I took coaching for UPSC CSE. But I am not sure if I want to pursue this further. My second option was MBA but I didn’t fill out the CAT form this year. I am confused and don’t know what to do. Aarna

Dear Aarna,

Fill it out now! It is okay to be a little unsure and confused, as long as you are able to get back on track. Join a coaching class and start your prep intentionally and diligently. Before you know it, you will be back! Don’t waste your time and energy crying over spilt milk. Clean up and move forward.