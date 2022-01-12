Travel to heal

12 January 2022 12:06 IST

Medical tourism offers multiple avenues for those with the right qualifications and skill sets.

Medical tourism refers to people travelling to another country to obtain medical treatment, in the hope of getting better, affordable, and more immediate care than they may receive at home. This is not about looking for bright skies to recuperate under. For those worried about the nature and cost of care, medical tourism offers the opportunity to be selective about healthcare specialists as well as proper facilities.

Courses

This space gives great vocation openings in medical marketing administrations, advertising and PR, travel and tourism, international insurance, logistics, and hospital supervision. Graduates or students who have passed Class 12 can easily opt for related courses. Several institutes in India offer certificate, diploma, graduation, postgraduate diploma courses and even MBA in the field. In fact, an MBA in this subject is for those already working in the healthcare or the tourism industry who want to expand their knowledge and skill sets.

Skills required

People in this sector must be insightful about the the various centres offering so that they can guide foreign patients in picking the right facility. They ought to know minute particulars about medical services, travel industry, laws and guidelines administering medical tourism, visa, and related necessities. Apart from this, they must have excellent communication, organisation, and leadership skills. They should have the most recent information on estimates, content/medicines, emergency clinic evaluations, accreditation data in addition to reports on political issues, visa restrictions, policies and procedures.

Opportunities

The field has numerous opportunities in healthcare coupled with tourism such as health and wellness spas, hospitality and hotels, health and allied services, Ayurveda and naturopathy clinics, travel and tourism agencies, insurance companies, to name a few. Job opportunities are available in positions such as guest relationship managers, hospital administrators, medical tour consultants, besides just doctors and other medical staff. Many patients from foreign countries come to India for special treatments ranging from cardiovascular surgery, eye care, dental solutions to orthopaedic treatments. Further, Ayurvedic treatment in India also has quite a following.

As a result, the sector is a demanding but among fastest-growing industries with multiple employment opportunities.

The writer is Founder, ICRI Online Learning Company