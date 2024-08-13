ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi asks DDEs to weekly inspect schools to ensure availability of basic facilities

Published - August 13, 2024 05:59 pm IST

PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi during party workers meeting addressed by Delhi Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia (unseen), at the party office in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Education Minister Atishi on Monday ordered all deputy directorates of education (DDEs) to weekly inspect schools under their jurisdiction to ensure availability of basic facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official statement, the move came after there were reports of students sitting on the floor due to lack of desks at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Dilshad Garden.

The minister has also ordered disciplinary measures against the school, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi has directed all the DDEs to conduct thorough weekly inspections of at least five schools in their districts across Delhi to address such issues, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the statement, the inspections will focus on ensuring basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, lighting, cleanliness, and the availability of quality desks.

The minister said that providing better facilities and education to the children studying in Delhi government schools has been our priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The priority is to provide better facilities and education to children in Delhi government schools. Any form of negligence will not be tolerated,” Atishi said.

The DDEs are also tasked with evaluating school infrastructure, the safety and security of students, she said.

Atishi also emphasised that any issues identified during these inspections must be addressed immediately, with a warning that repeated failures could result in strict penalties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US