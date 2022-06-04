The university offers a heady mix of academics and extracurricular activities

After my schooling at a CBSE school, I decided to follow my passion and build a career in Quantitative Financing. I developed a liking for Finance after attending a conference at which an investment banker spoke. I enjoyed Economics and wanted to study Accounting, which is why I chose BSc. Money, Banking and Finance at the University of Birmingham Dubai. While my application process was relatively easy since I received the Vice Chancellor’s Scholarship, it is advisable to get in touch with the student services as early as possible. This will give one enough time to prepare and submit the application.

Variety of options

While selecting the university, the main focus was the course but it was equally important that I received a holistic experience for personal and professional growth. Apart from the academic side, the university offered a variety of extracurricular activities. I have won at debating events and even show-jumping competitions. I came second in the ‘Innovation from Waste’ competition organised by the Dubai municipality.

Since I have a passion for cars, I found the Cars Society fascinating. This is where petrolheads come together to enjoy a conversation. I am also a part of the Innovators Hub, which is a society based on the ideals of entrepreneurship and business, and the editor of the Convergence newsletter. All these activities have encouraged me to push my boundaries.

We get to meet students from all around the world on campus and be privy to different thought processes. The ‘Welcome Week’ is a great introduction to the university community as it involves many activities through which you get to know fellow students. My favourite aspect is the dedicated student hub and student association room which are perfect icebreakers.

The university has provided me with a different perspective, broadened my network, and helped me develop personal skills. Dubai, as a city, also has many activities such as rowing, surfing, archery, and more, giving us plenty to do while studying there.

The writer is a student of B.Sc. Money, Banking and Finance at University of Birmingham Dubai