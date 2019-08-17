At the heart of technology

During the summer, I did an eight week software engineering internship at Microsoft(R&D) Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad. Those two months had been a great learning experience. Being one of the IT leaders, Microsoft provided me with great exposure. I got a chance to learn and implement solutions in a real-world business scenario.

I bagged this opportunity by participating in “TechSetGo 2019”. It was an online coding challenge organised by Microsoft to hire interns from all over India. The challenge included an online coding round followed by three to five interviews at a particular centre. After clearing the online round, I had a month for my interviews and prepared accordingly. Microsoft has always been a dream company to work with, and I didn’t want to miss the chance of starting my career with it.

The experience

My profile was software engineering intern, and I was a part of the ‘Product release and security services’ team. I was provided with a mentor who guided me and gave me a know-how of the company and its systems. It took me almost a week to understand everything and then the projects were assigned. The work culture of the company is great and you get to learn a lot of new things. Microsoft gives immense importance to work-life balance. Whether it is flexible working hours, in-office activities or other employee friendly practices, they provide it all to enhance their employees’ productivity and create a happy atmosphere. They had a full-fledged intern week which included several fun activities to bring us closer to the Microsoft community.

From the technical aspect, I worked on Net Core and Azure Services to develop an Intelligent BOT that will maintain our services availability by dealing with any incident or issues being raised. Along with that, I got great insights into the service that my team was providing and created a QoS dashboard for the same. For this, I mainly worked with SQL Servers. Our projects were evaluated by the leadership team at the end of our internship along with our overall performance for deciding whether the intern should be offered a full-time job or not.

Overall, it was an amazing experience and Microsoft has the best corporate culture.

Tanya Arora is a third-year B.Tech computer science student from Lovely Professional University.