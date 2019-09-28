Campus housing: at home, away from home

Over 5,000 students from India, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and a few African nations have their housing needs catered to by Campus Students Communities (CSC ) — an accommodation facilitator offering end-to-end solutions. The enterprise has 21 student housing complexes in Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, a few more in the pipeline in Dehradun, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

“The facilities at CSC are designed to make living alone not just easy and comfortable, but also vibrant and enjoyable. The environment is conducive to healthy living, personal growth, academic achievement, and professional success,” says Saket Jalan, founder of CSC, throwing light on his venture.

Jalan recounts how it all started, “I come with an experience of 15 years in managing student accommodation for reputed institutions in Bengaluru. In early 2017, my brother and I were introduced to the term ‘Student Housing’ which is a well-organised category of business model in western countries and predominant in the U.K. and the U.S. We realised that it’s one of the fastest-growing segments in the world. I travelled to the U.S. to evaluate and understand its potential in the Indian ecosystem. And that’s how CSC was born.”

Holistic living

CSC creates living spaces — be it creating a new development, upgrading an acquired property, or partnering with a university to develop or manage off-campus or on-campus housing — with the resources and environment to help students thrive academically and socially. The facilities include medical care, transportation, fully furnished rooms, kitchenette, laundry services, and extracurricular activities such as food walks, cycle tours, eco tours, dance classes, kickboxing classes, workshops, entrepreneurship meets and volunteering.

Besides this, CSC also organises workshops for students on adulthood where they cover aspects such as smoking, drug abuse, ill-effects of alcohol, and relationship issues. They also have a dedicated functional head for student relationship and corporate communications wherein, any kind of exigencies or airing of grievances are addressed.

“Students pursuing their undergraduate and postgraduate programme prefer CSC because they get these premium facilities at affordable pricing, and also for the three parameters it operates by: peace of mind, affordability, and good food good mood,” believes Jalan.

CSC’s business strategy begins with understanding that they deal with three sets of customers — university partners, parent or guardian, and the student. “We have built communication around all these customers. Besides, we have amazing functional heads on board to take care of all the students’ requirements. We have proprietary software to manage and monitor complaints, attendance and the social community around our customers,” he explains. CSC also uses its strategic tie-ups with renowned universities to garner prospective leads of students who are looking for accommodation for long-term stay.