The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), an organisation of private schools, has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta against the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Bengaluru North district for alleged inaction on unauthorised schools.

The organisation has requested the Lokayukta to conduct an inquiry into dereliction of duty by officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL).

In the complaint, KAMS alleged that unauthorised schools are operating within the jurisdiction of the DDPI of Bengaluru North district. Despite raising this matter with the DDPI, no action has been initiated, KAMS has alleged.

“The matter has been raised before the Minister for School Education and Literacy, Principal Secretary of DSEL, as well as Commissioner for Public Instruction, and we also shared pictures of the unauthorised school building and violation of various norms. But officials have provided permissions violating their own minimum norms,” reads the complaint.

According to the complaint, the DDPI North allegedly verbally accepted the violations by several schools that do not have proper approval or affiliation from the relevant educational authorities. ‘These schools, by operating outside the purview of legal standards, compromise the quality of education and place the future of many students at risk’.

Despite having brought this issue to the notice of the DDPI, there has been no visible action or follow-up regarding these unauthorised institutions. The lack of response raises concerns about accountability and effective administration, as these institutions continue to function without checks, leading to potential harm to students and the community, the complaint states.

D. Shashikumar, General Secretary of KAMS, told The Hindu, “When the records of the schools granted permission for the year 2024-25 were checked on the department’s website, it was found that DDPI of Bengaluru North has given permission to many schools without thorough verification even though they have given false documents. A private school, which did not submit complete documents, was given permission in February 2024 in just five days. There was no action even after the department was informed of possible violation of norms. In the interest of the children, a complaint has been lodged with the Karnataka Lokayukta with all the documents. We have sought a comprehensive investigation and action against the culprits.”