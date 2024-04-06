Assess your interests

My daughter is in Class 12 (Science stream with Biology). She wishes to do a course in Biology and Chemistry. What are her options? Jani

Dear Jani,

A B.Sc. in Biology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Genetics, Zoology, Botany, Environmental Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, Forensic Science, Nursing, Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and Bachelor’s in alternative medicine are some of her options.

Before she makes a final decision, let her consider her interests, career goals, and preferred area of study within the realm of Biology and Chemistry. Additionally, she can seek guidance from a career counsellor who can help her make an informed decision.

I am in the second year of B.A. (NEP) with Geography and English as majors. I would like to pursue a career in Geography-related fields. What can I do next? Saniya

Dear Saniya,

After completing your degree, explore specialisations in different branches of Geography such as physical geography, human geography, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and environmental geography. Identify the areas you are interested in. Go in for internships or practical experience opportunities to gain hands-on experience and apply your knowledge in real-world settings. You could also consider a Master’s in Geography or a GIS Certification.

Career paths include Urban Planning, Environmental Consultant, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Analyst, Cartography, Geospatial Data Scientist, Natural Resource Manager and Remote Sensing Specialist.

Work on developing your technical skills and stay updated on advances and trends in Geography by reading academic journals, attending conferences, and participating in online courses. Try and join professional organisations in your region to network. Create a professional LinkedIn profile and engage with professionals to stay informed about opportunities. Seek guidance from your academic advisors or a career counsellor for further advice.

I finished B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering in 2021 and started preparing for the UPSC exams. Even after three years, I have not cleared the Prelims. My family is optimistic but I am worried about my future. What other jobs can I look for? Johnson

Dear Johnson,

While you continue working for the UPSC, explore alternative career options that align with your background in Mechanical Engineering such as Technical Consultant/Advisor, Project Manager (Engineering Projects), Quality Assurance Engineer, Research and Development Engineer, Production Manager, Sales Engineer, Energy Analyst/Consultant, Supply Chain Analyst, Technical Writer, Teaching/Training, Government Jobs in Technical Departments, Manufacturing Engineer, Technical Support Engineer, Automotive Engineer.

Assess your interests, skills, and long-term goals when considering these options. Get a career profiling to guide you based on your specific situation and aspirations.

I am a second-year M.A. Sociology student and have qualified for the NET exam. What jobs can I pursue immediately? Lakshmi

Dear Lakshmi,

Congratulations! You have various opportunities in academia, research, and related fields. You could apply for teaching positions as an Assistant Professor/ Lecturer in universities, colleges, or educational institutions; be a research assistant and contribute to scholarly publications; become a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and apply for research projects funded by various government agencies; be a content developer; explore Data Analysis or Research Analysis; become a policy analyst, market researcher, social media analyst, Human Resources (HR) specialist, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) manager or apply for government jobs. You can also be a freelance consultant or get into career counseling.