I am in Class 12 (Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science). I would like to pursue a career in Geology-related fields. What are my options in India? Yohan

Dear Yohan,

There are several educational and career paths you can consider. You could consider a B.Sc. Geology and follow it up with an M.Sc. Or choose a five-year integrated M.Sc. in Applied Geology, which will allow you to specialise in specific areas such as sedimentology, mineralogy, or petrology. You can also do a Ph.D. in Geology if you are interested in research. Geological Survey of India (GSI) is a government agency that offers job opportunities for geologists, geochemists, and geophysicists. Other options are oil and natural gas companies like ONGC, environmental consulting firms and mining companies.

I am in the second year of B.A. Psychology, Sociology, and English. I wanted to do Law but didn’t get admission in the government law colleges. Is it possible to do my LLB after this B.A.? Or should I opt to continue with Psychology? Saju

Dear Saju,

It is possible to pursue an LLB after completing your B.A. But ensure that you are still interested in law and want to pursue a legal career. Check the eligibility and admission requirements of law schools that you plan to apply to. Most have entrance exams, so start preparing for those. Assess your interest and passion. Speak to practising lawyers and law professors to gain insights and consult with academic advisors at college to discuss your career goals and interests. Evaluate your long-term career goals with both law and psychology think about the type of work, environment, and impact that you want and make an informed choice!

I’ve been practising stenography for two years and have a certificate for 80wpm in English and 90wpm in Tamil. I can write up to 130wpm in English. Due to my family situation, I’m unable to study for government exams. I’m confused about my career. Should I continue as a stenographer? Akshaya

Dear Akshaya,

Are you content with stenography, or do you want to explore other options? Despite technological advances, there is still a high demand for stenographers whose services are used in courtrooms, government offices, offices of CEOs, politicians, doctors and others. It is rewarding job as demand is high. While it offers immediate employment opportunities, think about your long-term career aspirations. See if you want to gain further certifications or specialise in specific areas of the field. Assess the job market in your area and explore job openings to determine the availability of positions. Continue to improve your speed and accuracy, which can lead to better job prospects and higher pay. You could also ask for flexible work arrangements and freelance. Finally, assess your personal satisfaction with the work you do.

I’m studying PUC-2 and want to do B.Tech. (CSE). My goal is to become a teacher. How can I achieve this? Dhara

Dear Dhara,

Complete your B.Tech. (CSE) with good grades and start working on your teaching and communication skills. Join student clubs and organisations where you can take on leadership roles and volunteer in teaching-related activities like tutoring and peer teaching. This will help improve your ability to explain complex concepts. Complete a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) after the B.Tech., as it is a mandate to become a school teacher in India. To teach at colleges, you have to take the National Eligibility Test (N.E.T), conducted by the UGC. Also, check the certification and licensing requirements for teachers in your state. Lastly, continue your education as it is an evolving field. Pursue a Master’s degree and/or specialised certifications in education, to enhance your skills and career prospects.