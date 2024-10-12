Assess your goals

I finished B.Sc.Maths in 2022 and began preparing for competitive exams. Now I want to drop the exams and do a PG. Is this a good decision? Nandhini

Dear Nandhini,

Why do you want to drop preparation for the exams and do a PG? The latter will allow you to specialise in a specific field within Mathematics or a related discipline, enhancing your knowledge and expertise. The advanced coursework, research projects, and practical training will enhance your analytical, problem-solving, and research skills. Depending on the programme, diverse career opportunities in academia, research, industry, and government sectors will open up. Research current trends in the job market for graduates with PG degrees in Mathematics or related fields and identify sectors or industries where demand is growing. Reflect on your core motivation, weigh the pros and cons, and make an informed choice that aligns with your aspirations for the future.

I am doing B. Tech Food Technology. Apart from an internship in a milk products company, I have also done some online courses. What are my career prospects with only a B.Tech.? Should I do a PG? Is it better to do this in India or abroad? Aishwarya

Dear Aishwarya,

Career prospects include roles in food manufacturing companies, dairy and beverage industries, bakery and confectionery firms, pharmaceutical companies and research and development labs. You could also move into quality control and assurance, product development, food safety and regulatory affairs, research and development. An M.Tech. or M.Sc. in Food Technology or related fields will offer specialisation in areas like food engineering, food microbiology, food biotechnology, and so on., which will only enhance your career prospects and earning potential. Many roles in research, development, and higher-level management require a postgraduate degree.

An international PG degree can provide exposure to advanced technologies, global food trends, networking opportunities beneficial for a global career, exposure to advanced research facilities, global best practices, and diverse cultural experiences, which can be advantageous for career growth in multinational companies or international organisations. Studying in India would offer a cost-effective option with opportunities to network locally and understand the Indian food industry dynamics and regulations better.

Evaluate and research PG programmes in India and abroad (the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia), consider curriculum, costs, faculty, research opportunities, industry connections, scholarships, funding options, and potential return on investment in terms of career growth and salary prospects. Assess your long-term career goals and understand whether a PG degree aligns with your aspirations for professional development and specialisation.

I have a degree in History and would like to do a Master’s. I want to teach, either as a TGT or PGT. Is it necessary to take the NET? What do I have to do to be a teacher? Varsha

Dear Varsha,

First, complete your Master’s Degree. An M.A. or M.Ed. in History or Education will help. Ensure that your programme includes coursework and practical training in teaching methodologies, curriculum development, and educational psychology. To teach in a government school, it is mandatory to qualify for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) or State Eligibility Test (SET), which assess your knowledge and aptitude for teaching. Qualifying in these is a mandatory requirement to teach in schools. The NET conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is primarily to determine eligibility for Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges. While it’s not directly necessary to teach in schools, clearing the NET can enhance your qualifications and open up opportunities at the college/university level. Gain practical experience through internships, volunteer teaching, or part-time teaching positions during or after your Master’s programme as it will help you apply theoretical knowledge and understand classroom dynamics.

I am in the final year of B.Arch. I hear that openings for fresh graduates are not available. What can I do in terms of a better course for higher studies? Nivedhitha

Dear Nivedhitha,

Not sure where you heard this from but there is always a need for fresh graduates as junior architects or architectural interns for entry-level jobs across Architecture firms, construction companies, government jobs, PSU and interior design firms. You could consider a Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), Master of Urban Planning (MUP), Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Construction Management (MCM) or Master of Project Management (MPM), Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Construction Management or even a Ph.D. in Architecture or related fields.

Before you decide, spend time understanding your long-term career aspirations and choosing a specialisation that aligns with your interests and strengths. Research the current demand for specific roles or skills in the architectural and related industries to make an informed decision. Do your groundwork and do not believe all that you hear. Seek guidance from professors, industry professionals, or career counsellors to explore options and understand market trends.