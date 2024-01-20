Assess your goals

I have been working on Big Data Analytics for two years but want to move towards finance. Should I do an MBA in Finance and supplement it with courses such as CFA, FRM? Will an online/distance education MBA have the same worth as a full-time programme? Ravi

Dear Ravi,

Transitioning from a career in Big Data Analytics to finance is feasible and pursuing an MBA in Finance along with certifications like CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and FRM (Financial Risk Manager) can be a strategic move. The choice between online/distance education and a full-time MBA programme depends on your specific circumstances, your preferences, financial situation, and career objectives. Evaluate each programme, and do thorough research to make an informed decision. An online/distance education MBA programme allows you to continue working while studying and are cost-effective. A full-time MBA typically offers extensive networking opportunities through in-person classes, group projects, and extracurricular activities. Many have robust placement and internship opportunities. But they are costly and require dedicated time. The combination of an MBA in Finance and CFA/FRM certifications will boost your prospects significantly. CFA is more focused on investment management, while FRM is oriented toward risk management. Your choice should align with the specific area within finance that you aim to pursue.

I am in the first year of a B.Sc. Computer Science programme. What extra courses in Science can I do alongside this? Sreekar

Dear Sreekar,

Your choice of courses should depend on your interests and long-term career goals. Advanced Maths, Statistics, Physics, Electronics, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Programming Languages, Web Development, Project Management, Bioinformatics, and Materials Science are all very useful. Consult with academic advisors to see which courses align best with your academic and career objectives.

I have finished Class 12 and am interested in Space Technology. Can I do a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and do Aerospace Engineering for Master’s? Deeksha

Dear Deeksha,

Pursuing a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering followed by a Master’s in Aerospace Engineering is a viable option, as it provides a strong foundation in engineering principles and mechanical systems that are highly relevant to the aerospace industry. Fundamental engineering principles, mechanics, thermodynamics, materials science, and fluid dynamics are crucial areas for aerospace engineering. During your undergraduate studies, consider taking elective courses related to aerospace, aerodynamics or materials used in aerospace applications. Get involved in aerospace-related extracurricular activities, projects, or internships to gain practical experience. A Master’s in Aerospace Engineering will offer specialised coursework in areas like aerodynamics, propulsion, space systems, satellite technology, and spacecraft design. Aerospace Engineering offers options across Aerospace Industry, Space Technology, Astronautics, Defence and Military, Research and Development, Private Sector companies, Government Agencies, Academia.

I am in the first year of B.Tech. I want to take the UPSC CSE but people say that it is a tough nut to crack and I should opt for the placement from my degree. Harsha

Dear Harsha,

Pursuing UPSC CSE or finding a job after your B.Tech is a choice that needs to be based on your interests, aspirations, and long-term career goals. The UPSC CSE is a highly competitive exam that demands rigorous preparation. Would you like to contribute to public administration? Are you passionate about public service, governance, policy-making and social change? Or are you more inclined towards the engineering and technology sector? Have a plan B in case plan A doesn’t work out. Focus on your course on hand and also attend the college placements. The UPSC CSE requires dedicated preparation to succeed. Will you be able to stay financially afloat through this process? Assess if you are ready to invest this time and effort. Your engineering knowledge will be an asset here as it brings valuable analytical and problem-solving skills. There are many reputed coaching centres that will be able to help you understand this much better and assist in developing a structured approach if you are keen to explore this.