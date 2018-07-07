Let’s go beyond Ps and Qs. Let’s ask ourselves some questions, shall we? The ability to ask questions or to critically engage in a conversation is fundamental to nourishing intelligence. Yet, for some strange reason, many academic institutions in India do not encourage critical reasoning. Thankfully, there are exceptions, though only a handful.

A friend who mentors many young professionals recently sent me some exciting questions. I would love to discuss all of them, but given the constraints of space, I am picking only a provocative handful today. We may not have all the answers, but we can certainly start reflecting.

You think you are smart?

Most of us would like to answer, “Hell, yeah. Of course I’m smart!” But think about this truthfully. Ask yourself — if it helps, look in the mirror. Are you smart? What does being smart mean? Is it something we inherit or hone? Even if we were fortunate enough to inherit the ‘smart’ gene, intelligence is a quality that needs constant care. Does it include something beyond intelligence? Perhaps I am smart, but if I don’t read or keep myself in the race by updating my intelligence, I’ll never be smart enough. So begin your self-awakening by asking yourself this fundamental question.

What distinguishes the human from the animal?

Other than biological differences, what are the qualities that set us apart from animals? I wouldn’t want to influence your answer, but the ability to introspect easily makes Homo sapiens different from other species in the order of nature. Yet, how much time do we set aside for self-introspection? Many answers we seek elsewhere are quite often within ourselves. We only need to look. Ask yourself this question and rediscover your strengths.

How old are you?

This is an easy question, you say. Well, think again. I’m not referring to your chronological age alone — that one is easy. But what is your psychological age? Intellectual? Biological? And what is the combined average? What if each age were to be in complete contrast to the other? How would such an imbalance affect us? Asking ourselves this question regularly would help us grow in many ways.

Frame five questions that Google, Wiki and Quora fail to answer.

These are the times when we unabashedly rely on Google for information. Do you sincerely believe these popular search engines or crowdsourced sites have all the knowledge you seek? Have you ever tried challenging them? I just asked Google, “Questions Google cannot answer” and found some ridiculous and mildly entertaining answers. One went, “Google doesn’t know love”. Really? Frame an intelligent question and challenge technology. You can do it.

List six new literacy skills.

What is literacy today? The ability to read, write, program doesn’t make us literate. They just make us functional. What would be some of the new literacy skills that would help us succeed today? The ability to ask questions, the ability to smile, the ability to change? What could help us survive and stay relevant? Try identifying new literacy skills – it is a great exercise in reflection.

These five questions are only a few to get you going. Haven’t you heard? Ask and thou shalt receive.

The author is a writer and literary journalist. She also heads Corporate Communications at UST Global. Twitter: @anupamaraju