The Asian College of Journalism has launched a 13-day ACJ-Bloomberg bootcamp on financial markets. The course aims to provide students with a comprehensive foundation in the world of finance.

Graduates in any discipline are eligible to apply. ACJ says the course will benefit aspiring investors, mid-career journalists, stock market veterans, or anyone looking to enhance their financial expertise. The course will be delivered by industry-leading expert instructors from Axis Securities, Sapient Finserv and Chartered Market Technician (CMT) Association.

This short-term course will offer insights into the essential components of financial markets. It will equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed investment decisions. The course will also offer understanding of the cross-asset world and how different markets impact one another over different kinds of business cycles. The course will eventually pivot into a practical usage of the Bloomberg terminal.

The students will learn to assess the true value of companies by examining financial statements, industry conditions, and economic factors as well as develop the ability to identify undervalued opportunities and make strategic investment choices. They will explore the world of bonds and other fixed-income securities. The course will help them understand interest rate dynamics and how these instruments can diversify and stabilise their investment portfolio. Course takers will build a strong foundation in personal financial management from budgeting and saving to investing and retirement planning.

The course will be taught in person classes at ACJ Campus,Taramani, Chennai. It will run from December 14-24. The fee for the programme is INR 1,18,000.