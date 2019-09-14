Are you a good Samaritan?

What is the meaning of ‘like a deer in the headlights? (R Jaichandran, Madurai)

The expression is frequently heard in American English in informal contexts. I understand that when a deer sees the lights of an approaching vehicle, instead of running away, it remains frozen. The lights of the car/truck scare the animal so much that it stands paralysed. Therefore, when you compare someone to a ‘deer in the headlights’, what you are suggesting is that like the animal, the individual is very surprised or frightened; he is so confused that he is incapable of thinking — and is therefore unable to react in that situation. It is also possible to say, ‘like a deer caught in the headlights’.

At the interview, he sat there like a deer caught in the headlights — couldn’t answer a single question.

When she accused me of stealing her watch, instead of shouting at her, I just stood there like a deer in the headlights.

How is the word ‘Samaritan’ pronounced (KL Bhatia, New Delhi)

There are different ways of pronouncing this word. One way is to pronounce the ‘a’ in the first and final syllable like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The second ‘a’ sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘fan’, ‘ban’ and ‘tan’, and the following vowel is like the ‘i’ in ‘bit’, ‘hit’ and ‘kit’. The word is pronounced ‘se-MA-ri-ten’ with the stress on the second syllable. It was initially used to refer to a person who lived in the district of Samaria in Palestine. Nowadays, the word is mostly found in the expression ‘a good Samaritan’, meaning someone who helps others in their time of need. There is a story in the Bible about a man from Samaria who helps an individual who has been beaten and robbed.

Being a good Samaritan, Venu dropped us off at the bus stop.

Don’t worry. Some good Samaritan will help you with the luggage.

Is it okay to say ‘hit up’? (Naresh Kumar, Pune)

Yes, it is. The expression is frequently used in American English in informal contexts. When you ‘hit someone up’ for something, you usually want something from them — most of the time, it is money.

Hema hit up Raju for another ₹20,000.

Chandu, don’t waste your time trying to hit me up for a loan.

Nowadays, the expression has acquired another meaning. When you ‘hit up’ someone, you contact the person - usually by phone.

I’m leaving my number. But don’t hit me up unless it’s an emergency.

Shoba hits me up whenever there’s a problem with her computer.

What is the difference between ‘brat’ and ‘kid’? (D Sushma, Hyderabad)

‘Kid’ is the more common of the two words. When you say that someone is a ‘kid’, what you are suggesting is that he is a child or is very young. This individual’s behaviour can be either good or bad. ‘Brat’, on the other hand, is always associated with something negative. When you refer to a small child as being a ‘brat’, what you are suggesting is that the individual behaves horribly; he annoys you. The word is mostly used to show your contempt for the individual. ‘Brat’ comes from the Old English ‘bratta’ meaning ‘coarse cloth’. It was actually used to refer to the bib that a child wore while eating.

Shalini’s kids are well behaved. They are not brats.

Children really brighten up a household. They never turn the lights off. Ralph Bus

The writer teaches at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. upendrankye@gmail.com