Architecturally correct

After five years of undergraduate study in architecture from Savitri Bai Phule University, I was happy to pursue it as a career. My enthusiasm, coupled with scope for innovation and opportunities available in the field, motivated me to pursue a master’s degree in advanced architectural design, RIBA II International, at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. My decision was influenced by the university’s ranking, excellent faculty, available bursaries, course module and facilities.

Well-planned

Apart from the experienced and industry leading tutors, and the excellent in-studio facilities, this two-year course is accredited by the Architects Registration Board (ARB) and Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The course is well laid out. Modules are interesting, up-to-date and regular interactions with the staff makes it easier for us. Assignments are marked in an unbiased manner. We are encouraged to visit architecture and art exhibitions, sites, important buildings, works of industry leaders and acclaimed architects.

In the first year, our department organised a study tour — the Peter Zumthor Pilgrimage — in Switzerland. Here, I had the opportunity to visit and explore the architectural works of Architect Peter Zumthor, in different Swiss cities. In the second-year, the department gave us a chance to visit the Venice Biennale in Italy. These activities have helped me explore, understand and experience international architectural trends. It has been a rewarding experience.

The university is a cosmopolitan hub. Everyone is helpful and accommodating. Studying with students from around the world has broadened my outlook.

Glasgow is a feast for the eyes, from an architectural point of view. It is home to various iconic architectural marvels (including the world’s only 360° rotating tower at the Glasgow Science Centre). I have enjoyed my experience and have moved a step closer to achieving my career goals.

Shubham Dilip Jain is currently pursuing M.Arch Advanced Architectural Design (International) from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland.