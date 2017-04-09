Architect of her dreams

Nottingham is an old charming city that lies three hours north of London. It houses two universities that hold the city together with residential complexes, great cafés and restaurants. Majority of the population are students, professors and people working in the universities.

Initially, I applied to the university with the hope of studying outside my country to gain greater exposure. But after I got admission, everything felt surreal. The prospect of studying in a new country among strangers frightened me. After arriving here, meeting wonderful people and seeing beautiful places, those fears began to recede. Nottingham and welcomed me graciously and now, I find myself calling it home.

University of Nottingham and the U.K. were my first preferences. First, their department of architecture and built environment has many comprehensive, yet tailored courses, with each module prioritising practical coursework, assignments and projects with little importance to written exams. Second, the B.Arch (Honors) degree acknowledges the importance of work experience.

After this three-year course, one can complete a year of work-placement followed by a master’s or venture into other design areas. The master’s degree, when followed by another year of placement leads to the coveted internationally recognised certified Architect degree as per RIBA.

Facilities-wise, it has the largest library in the U.K. and a well-organised studio to facilitate creative work. My studio is equipped with an arrangement that allows first-years to work with sixth-year graduates in project work, and second- year students work and collaborate with third-year students. This, for me is incredibly valuable, as it allows absorbing the feedback by the faculty, and allows one to learn first-hand from seniors.

Nottingham has a welcoming and vibrant social life. I have met people from diverse backgrounds and cultures from multiple and geographically-scattered places that is overwhelming. In the last two years, their cultures, quirks and personalities have taught me so much about humanity, diversity and the idea of bias and judgment.

This experience has helped me become independent, confident, easily adaptable and comfortable in any place or situation. It helped me travel and explore nearby cities and countries such as London, Paris and Spain, with rich histories, architecture and more.

Priyanka Sakthimohan is studying Bachelor of Architecture (Honors) at University of Nottingham, U.K.