Curious connections

Applying the principles of curiosity to renew our confidence in our respective fields of work

The last few days have been pretty hilarious in many ways. I use the word ‘hilarious’ very deliberately because the humour came in after a few consistent, communication technology-related mishaps that have been tiring beyond belief. Though many are yet to be resolved, I’m grateful for the humour and wisdom they brought along.

As ironic as it seemed for a communications professional, all the technical devices that help me stay connected started failing one after the other. Now this experience, undoubtedly, can be frustrating even for privileged folks like me, who at least have access to such communication technology. But it brought home the fact that technology on its own can seldom help us communicate. And it takes a lot more ‘life’ to partner with us, to enable communication.

Last week, as I was battling some of these technical failures, I turned to the adopted kitten in our home for some communication insights. Though only a few weeks old, he’s a bundle of inexhaustible energy, ever-curious, thoroughly active (like one of those cat superheroes missing only a cape), content, playing with the plants that don’t seem to mind his destructive tendencies.

Being inquisitive

This little fellow reminds me of the need for curiosity in communication. Of course, all of us know that ‘curiosity killed the cat’. It is believed that the origin of this usage goes back to English playwright Ben Johnson’s play, Every Man in His Humour, written sometime around the 16th century. But the sentence went like this: “Helter skelter, hang sorrow, care’ll kill a Cat, up-tails all, and a Louse for the Hangman.” (source: https://www.phrases.org.uk/)

Based on the interpretations available to us, particularly on this website, the word ‘care’ implied ‘worry’ or even ‘sorrow’. The more fascinating aspect of this phrase is what came a few centuries later. After all, with time, all languages evolve. I just discovered that the second and often neglected part of the phrase is: “Curiosity killed the cat, but satisfaction brought it back.” Again, several theories about the history of this addition abound and I’ve not been able to find anything conclusive.

Therefore, being a curious cat isn’t a bad thing after all; because, if curiosity kills the cat, the satisfaction of discovering whatever the animal is looking for brings it back to life. In other words, being curious can help us sustain our connectedness to the world, feed our knowledge banks and perhaps even enable our continued existence on this planet.

The cat in my home spends a lot of time exploring the confines of his urban universe. He spends time in the sun, snoozes, wakes up a few minutes later, perks his ears, picks up city noises, responds with absolute agility, jumps from plant to plant and then chases me around the house. His curiosity knows no bounds. And that’s how he creates his communication channels with me.

When it comes to us humans, most of us have heard the cliché of how curiosity feeds our innovation and creativity. It is said that Leonardo da Vinci had a very curious mind and that’s what helped him innovate tirelessly.

As we course through our careers towards new ways of communicating with each other, perhaps we can also apply principles of curiosity — the eagerness to discover new things, learn and implement them in our respective fields of work — and renew our confidence.

Organisations all over the world, particularly in the technology sector, encourage their employees to use the latest communication technology to connect and collaborate. We must use them, no doubt. The products, platforms and solutions available in this space are innumerable as well. Where I work, all of us are empowered with these and, more importantly, a culture that encourages curiosity and innovation.

To me, staying curious and learning for as long as possible sounds like a good a plan. Now that makes me a curious communicator. And I think the cat agrees.

The writer is an author and literary journalist. She also heads Corporate Communications at UST Global. Views expressed are personal. Twitter: @anupamaraju