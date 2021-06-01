News from the world of education: June 1, 2021

01 June 2021 15:00 IST

Applications open, new courses and educational initiatives launched, and more

École Intuit Lab opens applications

École Intuit Lab a French institute of design, digital, and strategy creation in partnership with Techno India group, has commenced its admission cycle for the year 2021 at the Mumbai campus. Admissions for undergraduate programmes in Fine Arts, Visual Communication, Digital Product Design, Game Art and Design, and postgraduate programmes in Advertising, Design, and Digital Communication are open. Students have to submit an online application form by making a payment of ₹1000 for the desired course, followed by an online design entrance test. Selection is based on test scores, followed by personal interviews and review of creative artwork. For details visit https://ecole-intuit-lab.co.in/campus/mumbai/

ICRI initiative for uninterrupted education

The Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI) has announced complete education sponsorship for students who have lost their parents to COVID-19. In the midst of the crisis, ICRI pledged to provide unaffected and uninterrupted education at the level of Post-Graduation & Graduation. Under this initiative, ICRI will shape the career of students through industry-oriented programmes in Clinical Research, Healthcare, Psychology, Aviation, and Logistics Management. Students can get admission in any of ICRI’s campuses at Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Dehra Dun, Bhopal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Chennai, Puducherry, Thanjavur and Nasik. Students needs to furnish the documents confirming the demise of their parents and a copy of Aadhar Card, Previous education certificates and Character Certificate from school. For details, email info@icriindia.com or seemamishra@icriindia.com

STEMBRO launches Tinker Learning

STEMROBO Technologies, a Noida-based ed-tech company, has launched its global online learning platform called Tinker Learning, which aims to provide relevant and interesting learning solutions in STEM, Robotics, IoT, Experiential Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to K-12 students. The objective is to nurture essential 21st century skills and foster out-of-the-box logical thinking. The platform aims to provide access in India as well as other global markets in Africa, the U.K., the U.S. and the UAE. Through Tinker Learning, STEMROBO Technologies plans to shift the education culture of K-12 from ‘active listeners’ to active makers’. The platform would provide every student with an immersive learning experience through strategic technology, project-based learning and helping them to solve real-world problems that matter. Details at https://www.stemrobo.com/

Suraasa launches skill qualifications for teacher empowerment in India

Ed-tech platform, Suraasa, has announced the introduction of two new UK-accredited Level 6 qualifications — Certificate in Teaching (Assessment and Evaluation) and Award in Teaching (Online Teaching and Learning) — in India. These qualifications support the recently launched competency-based requirement of the NEP 2020. The Certificate in Teaching empowers school principals and teachers with skills that enable them to build measurable assessments and evaluation frameworks as per the diverse needs of their students. The Award in Online Teaching aims to equip teachers with the skills and technical knowledge required to engage with students easily and teach effectively in a digital classroom. For details visit https://www.suraasa.com/

University of Dundee offers Jainti Dass Saggar Memorial Scholarship 2021

The University of Dundee is offering the Jainti Dass Saggar Memorial Scholarship for Excellence worth £5,000 to an Indian domiciled student who wishes to study for an undergraduate degree in any subject starting in September 2021. The scholarship is being offered across a number of subjects. Applications close on July 31, 2021. For more information on subjects and application details, visit https://www.dundee.ac.uk/scholarships/2021-22/jainti-dass-saggar/

Study Abroad Scholarship from Leverage Edu

Leverage Edu announced the launch of a Study Abroad Scholarship (worth ₹5,00,00,000) for Indian students who are planning to study overseas in the upcoming academic year. Students have to submit an application that asks why they deserve the scholarship. It has a rolling application and names will be announced every fortnight. The scholarship is open for all students applying through the Leverage Edu platform. More details at https://leverageedu.com/scholarships

Rocket Lab to build student start-ups

New Delhi-based virtual start-up builder Supreme Incubator announced a virtual initiative for high school students in the age group of 14-20 years. This start-up summer programme, RocketLab, aims to bring them into the high-energy, high-risk world of building a start-up and help them grow and build a strong foundation by learning entrepreneurial skills. Students will get a chance to build a start-up in five weeks while working alongside global peers. For information visit https://www.supremeincubator.com/

MBA in Investment Banking and Equity Research

Imarticus Learning has launched an MBA in Investment Banking and Equity Research in collaboration with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), which is designed to allow learners to gain in-depth exposure to key elements of the Investment Banking domain. The programme will provide an immersive, tech-enabled experience to enable learners to apply what they learn when dealing with real-life business scenarios. making them future-ready. The MBA will enable learners to access five LinkedIn courses, online learning methodology, JAIN Alumni Connect, all-encompassing mentorship, and career guidance for best-in-class learning experiences. To apply, visit https://imarticus.org/MBA-in-Investment-Banking/

Applications open for Lead Z Teacher Awards

The 1M1B Foundation has opened registrations for applications to the Lead Z Teacher Awards. All teachers, educators, changemakers and mentors across India who have made extraordinary efforts during the pandemic to ensure education continues are eligible for this award. Awards will be given in the following categories: The Climate Warrior, The Lockdown Innovator, The Social Impactor, The Sports/ Fitness Leader, The STEM Champion, The Arts Advocate, The Inclusion Agent, The Tech for Good Campaigner, The Happiness and Wellbeing Activist and Changemakers in Education and The Entrepreneurship Mindset Creator. Last date to apply is June 30, 2021. For details and to apply, visit https://leadzworld.com/teacherawards

FLAME offers a Summer Immersion Programme

FLAME University will begin an online FLAME University - Summer Immersion Programme (FU-SIP) 2021 for high school students in June. Through this, it intends to broaden the horizons for high school students by having them experience university life, interdisciplinary academics and learn from world-class faculty. Modules include The Energies Powering your Smartphone, The Fast and Fun Way to Learn German, Introduction to App Development for Creators of Tomorrow, The Biology and Conservation of Sea Turtles in India, Digital Footprints, and more. Candidates must be in classes 9, 10, 11 or 12, with a minimum of 14 years of age as on March 15, 2021. The programme is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 21, 2021 and will end on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The deadline for enrollment is June 14, 2021. To apply, or for further details visit https://www.flame.edu.in/academics/summer-immersion-program

Prometheus School receives authorisation for IB-DP

Prometheus School, NOIDA, has received authorisation to offer the IB Diploma programme. Students who opt for this study six subjects and the DP core comprising Theory of Knowledge (TOK), Creativity, Activity and service (CAS), and the extended essay. The school offers subjects from all the six groups readying students for a wide curriculum along with its unprecedented range of co-curricular activities. For more information visit prometheusschool.com/admission/#admission-process

Anant National University launched PhD in Architecture and Design

Anant National University, Ahmedabad, has launched a Ph.D programme in Architecture and Design that invites candidates with interests in built environment, design excellence and creative practices to contribute substantially to research in these fields. The programme offers both part-time and full-time enrollment options to students and professionals. Its inter-disciplinary structure allows scholars to choose from a range of specialisations ranging from architecture/design practice, design management, arts, cultural and heritage management, urban, to cultural tourism, regional and local development studies and sustainability studies. Last date to apply is June, 28, 2021 and the entrance examination will be held on July 4, 2021. Visit https://anu.edu.in/programme/research-masters-phd-programme-in-built-environment-and-design-excellence/ for more details.

Coforge Limited-TalentSprint Summer School

Coforge Limited (formerly NIIT Technologies) and ed-tech company TalentSprint have announced a fast-track, placement-linked Summer School to transform new engineering graduates into Business Process Automation and Low-Code Platform professionals. This immersive and experiential programme is ideal for young professionals seeking to embark on an exciting IT career, despite the challenges of a pandemic. Open to engineering (CSE/IT/ECE) graduates from 2021 or 2021 batches with a minimum 60% marks in Classes 10 and 12 and the degree course. Fee is ₹100,000 (easy payment options available). The three-month course will begin on June 15, 2021. To apply visit https://talentsprint.com/pages1/wip/pega-coforge/v2.5/index.html

Competition on cybersafety

CyberPeace Foundation and NCERT have launched the eRaksha Competition 2021 with support from Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology (MeitY) and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This cyber safety competition invites students, educators, researchers and parents to put on their creative hats and submit unique and useful ideas to promote safe, responsible and peaceful use of the Internet in the form of posters, paintings, videos, websites, blogs, essays or apps. Winners will receive awards and certificates. Shortlisted candidates will receive appreciation certificates. All participants with valid entries will receive participation certificates in the digital format. Register at www.eraksha.net

Cybersecurity webinar by Great Learning

Edtech firm Great Learning will host a webinar on “Decoding the Executive Order by Joe Biden on CyberSecurity” on June 3, 2021, at 7.30 p.m.. The live session is free of cost and can be attended by anyone who is looking to kickstart a career in cybersecurity. Aniket Amdekar, cybersecurity expert, will talk about the imposition of new software standards for government agencies following a spate of digital intrusions that have rattled the United States and also address the ripple effect of the executive order on India. Register at https://www.greatlearning.in/academy/learn-for-free/courses/decoding-the-executive-order-by-joe-biden-on-cybersecurity