‘App’ily hungry

When two school students armed with technology are faced with a unique challenge, the result can only augur well for society. Jayati Sood and Arav Agarwal, Class XII students of The Mother’s International School, New Delhi, stumbled upon a problem — finding restaurants that did not present unexpected obstacles for their grandparents, who loved nothing more than a good outing with their children and grandchildren.

So the two set out to figure a solution on how to make restaurants more accessible to the elderly and the physically challenged, or at least make the information available to them.

“Data about wheelchair accessibility of a restaurant, number of steps to be climbed, lighting, and amount of noise, were hard to be found. We personally felt the need for a system that warned us of accessibility challenges beforehand. Experiencing this problem first hand, as well as volunteering at Agewell Foundation, where we interacted with several senior citizens, inspired us to come up with Comfort Zone,” explain the duo.

Thus began their journey to building Comfort Zone, an app that sorts restaurants in increasing order of distance from current location, with appropriate filters to narrow down choices based on the availability of car drop off at the entrance, wheelchair accessibility, and toilets for the specially-abled.

Planning

Once they had decided to turn their idea into reality, Jayati and Arav sent out a survey to test the validity and relevance of the concept to be answered by those with elderly parents or grandparents, and the elderly themselves. After an overwhelmingly positive response, they began the data collection for the app.

“We created an online questionnaire, covering a large number of features that make a restaurant senior-friendly, such as wheelchair accessibility, noise levels, walking distances, lighting etc. We sent out a link to the form via our website to be filled out while visiting a restaurant,” they say of the methodology.

After gathering data of about 150 restaurants in Delhi-NCR, Comfort Zone was launched on Play Store. The app was built on Android Studio using Java and XML for the front end. For the back end, they hosted a server to store all our data and set up an admin panel.

Challenges

Though data collection was initially proving to be a challenge, as the news of the app reached more people, they were able to acquire a lot more contributors to their database, who would pitch in with data regarding the different restaurants. Though the information is limited to restaurants in the Delhi-NCR region, currently, the app has about 200 downloads and has earned several positive reviews.

Takeaway

What could the possible learning be from building an app while juggling school work and exams?

“Comfort Zone has introduced us to a variety of challenges that one faces while launching any such initiative, such as working in teams to make different components of the initiative come together, finding ways to populate the app, and spreading the news to reach the maximum number of people. The entire process of creation of Comfort Zone has sensitised us to the obstacles faced by our elders in their day to day lives,” say Jayati, who aims to pursue computer science, and Arav, keen on pursuing Mathematics and Physics.

As for the future, “Subsequent to our class XII boards, when we will be able to devote more time to Comfort Zone, we aim to cover more restaurants so that we are able to reach more people with a much bigger database,” say the schoolmates.