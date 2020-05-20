Education

Anna University Vice Chancellor has said ‘Institute of Eminence’ status could be accepted, but with conditions

A view of the Anna University building in Chennai

A view of the Anna University building in Chennai   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Centre has offered to upgrade the university, but the State does not want to compromise on the 69% reservation policy

Anna University Vice Chancellor M. K. Surappa has said that the Tamil Nadu government could conditionally accept the Centre’s offer to upgrade the university into an Institution of Eminence (IoE) without compromising on the State’s reservation policy.

“Only Tamil Nadu has the 69% reservation policy. The government could protect its rights by placing the condition [that the reservation scheme not be disturbed] as a prerequisite for acceptance,” he told The Hindu.

The State has withheld consent for upgrading the premier technical university into an IoE predominantly fearing that the reservation policy could be disturbed. Once the IoE status is granted “merit-based admission” may take precedence over the reservation policy.

When Anna University was offered the IoE status, political parties in the State reiterated that there can be no compromise on the reservation policy. The Opposition has raised the issue several times in the Assembly as well.

The University Grants Commission said the status would be given to the university after consultation with the State government.

The status will bring to Anna University, a grant of ₹1,000 crore, over a period of five years of which 50% of the grant must be borne by the State government. The status would give the institution more autonomy and freedom to determine fees, course structure and governance. Currently the University receives an annual grant of ₹40 crore.

The additional funding would give a fillip to the research programmes of the four campuses of the University.

Senior academicians said the autonomy would allow flow of funds for research. A clause in the IoE states that the institutions should be able to raise a part of funds from their alumni and through research. Among the recent research products from the University, is a drone that has been widely used in the last five years by the State government for surveillance.

Reservation issue

The State government had formed a committee with a group of five Ministers and had said that it would take the advice of senior academicians on the way forward. So far, two meetings of the group of Ministers has been held.

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan said the State had gone through much struggle to obtain 69% reservation in admission. “We want the Central government to give a categorical assurance that it would not interfere with the State’s reservation policy,” he said.

Earlier this month the alumni of the College of Engineering, Guindy, wrote to the Chief Minister urging him to expedite the process.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 11:39:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/anna-university-vice-chancellor-has-said-institute-of-eminence-status-could-be-accepted-but-with-conditions/article31629532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY