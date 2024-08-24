GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anna University offers another chance to clear arrears

Students will get an opportunity to appear for the Nov/Dec 2024 and April/May 2025 semester exam.

Updated - August 24, 2024 02:05 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 01:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Anna University College of Engineering building in Chennai

A view of the Anna University College of Engineering building in Chennai | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Anna University has given an opportunity to students who have arrears for the past 15 years to clear them.

Students will get an opportunity to appear for the Nov/Dec 2024 and April/May 2025 semester exam. The candidates may apply from 11 a.m. on Aug 30 to 4 p.m. Sept 18 for the exams, the notification by the University registrar.

A similar opportunity has been offered to candidates of affiliated colleges as well. It will apply to those who wrote the first two semesters in another University but took the third semester exams in Anna University, according to a notification from the controller of examinations office.

