Anna University offers another chance to clear arrears

Anna University has given an opportunity to students who have arrears for the past 15 years to clear them.

Students will get an opportunity to appear for the Nov/Dec 2024 and April/May 2025 semester exam. The candidates may apply from 11 a.m. on Aug 30 to 4 p.m. Sept 18 for the exams, the notification by the University registrar.

A similar opportunity has been offered to candidates of affiliated colleges as well. It will apply to those who wrote the first two semesters in another University but took the third semester exams in Anna University, according to a notification from the controller of examinations office.