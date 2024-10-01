The first-ever skill census in India commenced in the Mangalagiri Assembly segment, represented by Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics. This initiative aims to identify the skills of young people and enhance their training and employment prospects. The official statement read, "The exercise will begin with 100 villages in the segment, for which the local village secretariats have already received permission to log in. A total of 675 enumerators will visit 161,421 families, comprising 135,914 in the Mangalagiri segment and 25,507 in the Thullur mandal, to collect data."

A bespoke mobile application has been developed, and the enumerators have been trained on how to conduct the survey. A technical team has been established to support the field teams, and the mapping of the area has been completed. Officials from the Skill Development Headquarters will closely monitor the census. "Should any faults be discovered later in the pilot project, they will be rectified before the exercise is extended across the state," the statement added.

The primary goal of this skill census is to uncover talent among the youth and provide them with essential training, ultimately leading to enhanced job opportunities. The Chief Minister, back in June, initiated the skill census in the state.

