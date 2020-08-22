Imagining a skill fingerprint

Analysing data from ed-tech products can help produce insights about the larger gaps in skills that the country needs to fix

Learning is an extremely complicated process. How human beings learn is studied in sociology, psychology, education, artificial intelligence and anthropology. It is an amalgamation of different streams and, today, we have unravelled just enough to bring structures of ‘nudged learning’ and choice architectures in digital methods of skilling and upskilling people.

Human beings learn continuously from the environment they are exposed to, the people they interact with, the jobs they are engaged in, the kind of mentors and superiors they consult, the challenges they face every day, the interactions and communications they make, the habits they inculcate, and many other daily modes of consumption and interaction with information and knowledge in life.

There are two basic approaches towards learning: the automatic and the reflective. The first is uncontrolled, effortless, associative, fast, unconscious and skilled, while the latter is controlled, deductive, slow, self aware and rule-following. The automatic system is the ‘gut instinct’ and the reflective system is the ‘conscious thought’. The automatic system can be trained with a lot of repetitions but this takes a lot of time and effort. This concept can be extended to bring in the element of ‘experience’ in skills that are acquired from a certain field or industry.

The social science of learning is in the nascent stage and is being automated and codified with technologies in ed-tech. This creates a new segment that ed-tech solution providers call adaptive learning. Personalised and adaptive learning solutions instruct children at the right level and to learn at their own pace. This pedagogical approach employs theories of learning science.

Learning using AI and automation

Personalised and adaptive learning using AI and automation is the future of education. This can be a combination of gamification, incentives, practice, remediation, video tools, interactive tools and so on. The ability to compare, process and analyse this data and effectively benchmark the efficacy of these solutions is still a missing link that will be answered by the new-age assessment companies creating digital skill fingerprints.

Further, this data that will have insights about the larger gaps in skills that the country needs to fix. However, this will be available when affixed as a public good for India’s skilling policy. This will not only open up access to entrepreneurs in building the best technology to solve issues but will also lead to ed-tech players investing in the science of learning and skilling at scale.

The learning outcomes that student data will generate from each ed-tech product is the skill fingerprint data, which will help us understand the quality of human capital and the demographic dividend. Updates about the skill fingerprint with data about each child’s learning profile, their skill constitution, retention, learning style and social and emotional well-being will also be available.

A digital skill fingerprint will create a conversation around measurement of human capital at a particular location and time-period. It will create the possibility of correlating skills with income generation thereby creating quantifiable methods of predicting how the demographic dividend can be tapped and how the system can be nudged towards more productivity. It will also open up the possibility of creating highly predictable strategies to invest capital in upskilling the population using dynamic strategies for every district and state.

The writer is the Co-founder and Managing Director of the ConveGenius group.