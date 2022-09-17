Analyse subject choices

I have completed my Bachelor's in Biology and am considering pursuing M.Sc in Biomedical Research. What is the scope and future prospects of this field in India and abroad? – Tanya

Dear Tanya,

A Biomedical researcher works in a lab applying his/her expertise to generate new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat human diseases. However, the perception and job opportunities vary across different countries. In the U.S., it is sought-after,whereas, in India, there are few research opportunities. As a result, most students pursue education in the U.S., Canada, or Germany, while working part-time at labs, in the beginning of their careers. You can eventually be employed in scientific research and development, medical imaging, bioinstrumentation, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical imaging, drug design and delivery, hospital and healthcare, medical equipment manufacturing, and supplies.

I am a psychology graduate and want to know the scope after graduation in India. Also, if I want to learn therapy, what is the required criteria and what are the courses available? – Nilakshi

Dear Nilakshi,

You can pursue careers in the Arts and scientific fields. The choice depends on your core interest and calling. You can explore possibilities in public and private healthcare, education, mental health support, social work, therapy, guidance and counselling, and HR across the corporate corridor. You will need to do an M.A./M.Sc. in Counselling Psychology, Psychology, Applied Psychology from an accredited college and university such as Delhi University; TISS, Mumbai; Christ University, Bengaluru; Panjab University, Chandigarh; or Fergusson College, Pune. You can also do your MSW in Medical and Psychiatry. During this time, try and intern with as many different organisations and environments as you possibly can to identify the kind of work you enjoy — with students in a school setting, patients and clients in a rehabilitation centre, being a mental health counsellor who addresses and treats mental and emotional disorders or a career counsellor. Post the PG, complete your PG Diploma in Guidance and Counselling offered by numerous institutions but ensure that it is recognised by the Rehabilitation Council Of India (RCI), as it is the only licensing body in India for counsellors.

During graduation, I am interested in some subjects that require Mathematics and Physics in Class 12. Can I take opt for those subjects alone and get the marks added to my Class 12 marksheet? – Ankush

Dear Ankush,

To improve your Class 12 percentage during graduation, you can write the board exam again, privately. Many state boards offer improvement exams within two years after Class 12. Since you have not mentioned which board exam you wrote, please check the relevant website for updated information as there have been quite a few changes post-pandemic.

I completed my UG in Electronics and Communication Engineering last year and am a Programmer Analyst in an IT company. I want to pursue a Master’s abroad but am confused between Computer Systems and Information Systems. Which is be a better option? – Vignesh

Dear Vignesh,

Do you enjoy being a Programmer Analyst? CS is focused on the ways in which computing systems are programmed and designed, while CIS is more about the application of computer systems for business use. Both have some overlapping information and syllabus but their eventual outcome is designed to serve different purpose. CS is more technical while CIS is more about practical applications. So identify what you enjoy and what you are seeking professionally. Your selection depends on your interests and professional goals.

