Options galore

Short-term courses in these emerging areas not only cater to growing needs in society but also provide job opportunities to students

While traditional undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in arts and science colleges continue to be popular, there are a bouquet of newer short-term programmes that encompass skill development and vocational streams. Here are some diploma or certificate courses that not only cater to emerging needs of society but also provide job opportunities to students.

Geriatric Care Management: With an increasing elderly population globally, this course focuses on how to help older people live independently with good physical, psychological, cognitive, social, economic and environmental functions. Those who specialise in this area will work on preserving these functions and enhancing quality of life. With many private hospitals offering home care services, a diploma programme in this area would help provide basic knowledge and skills necessary to assess, treat and manage health-related issues in an older population.

Optometry: With screen time increasing exponentially, eye care has become crucial today. This course entails a critical study of diagnosis, treatment and managing disorders of the visual system. Job opportunities are plenty in eye-care hospitals and clinics.

Nursing Assistants: As the name implies, they help nurses in hospitals and clinics assess fundamental health parameters, prepare beds, offer bedside services and provide tools and instruments in operation theatres. The course lasts for a year and, given the demand for healthcare professionals, most candidates are assured of placement while still serving their apprenticeship.

Physiotherapy: Whether it is convalescing patients, sports-related injuries, regular fitness issues or pain management, physiotherapists are in great demand. Though the course doesn’t fall into the short-term category — it usually involves three years of study followed by a year of intensive training — it offers a plethora of opportunities for jobs in hospitals and fitness centres. Physiotherapists can also set up their own clinics.

Hearing, Language and Speech Therapy: These therapists deal with the development of and disorders of human communication. They deal with issues like hearing impairment, cognitive development, fluency disorders among others. A one-year diploma will help candidates work with people who have such problems.

