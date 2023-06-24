An interview with the two winners of the EARTH scholarships from India

June 24, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Two Indian doctoral researchers, Camellia Biswas and Ajmal S. Rasaq, have been awarded the prestigious EARTH scholarships funded by British Council Scotland and delivered by the Scottish Graduate School for Arts and Humanities. It supports early-career researchers from around the world studying environment and sustainability through the Arts, Science, and the Humanities.

Biswas, who is in the Humanities department of IIT-Gandhinagar, specialises in ecological anthropology, human-animal studies, disaster studies and participatory research methodologies. Her Ph.D thesis focuses on mapping the dynamics of human and non-human interactions in the Indian Sundarbans, under the larger discourse of the climate disaster. In 2022, she was named British Council’s Women Leadership Fellow.

Rasaq, who secured the first rank in B.A. Political Science from St. Thomas College in Palai, Kerala, and pursued M.A. and M.Phil. degrees in Political Science at the University of Hyderabad and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, switched over to climate change studies in his Ph.D course in IIT-Guwahati.

Since April, they have been undertaking in-person and hybrid exchanges in Scotland, which would go on until June in environmental arts and humanities. During her scholarship period, Biswas will collaborate with University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) in Inverness, while Rasaw is affiliated with the University of Glasgow’s Human Geography department. They shared their experiences over an e-mail interaction. Edited excerpts: