An interview with the four students from India who are participating in the 10th International Abilympics

Chetan Pashilkar and Priyanka Dabade, both from Mumbai, are hearing impaired. Mohit Majety, from Vijayawada, has a 45% locomotor disability, while Bhagyashri Nadimetala from Pune lost her hearing when she was two, after an accident. What do they all have in common? The four are part of the 13-member Divyangan contingent from India who will participate in the 10th International Abilympics, the global skills competition for PwD, to be held from March 23-26 at Metz, France.

Pashilkar will represent the country in Painting and Decoration; Dabade in Embroidery; Majety in Photography (Outdoor), and Nadimetala in Dress-making (Basic). The four believe that an arts-based education, as part of mainstream learning, is essential. Pashilkar explains, “Arts gives a person a different lens to see the same thing and be accepting of it. To accept everyone’s differences is important in today’s world where everyone is so diverse and unique.” Nadimetala adds, “In addition to mainstream learning, it gives a more rounded experience and maturity to individuals.”

Unfettered by limitations

Pashilkar recalls how he overcame his impairment and learnt sign language to tide over the communication setbacks. “During my schooling, I discovered a knack for sketching, realised that it was more than just a hobby and that I had a talent for the arts. To learn more and polish my skills, I completed my Master’s in Fine Arts. For the International Abilympics, I am being trained online on a weekly basis by the faculty of Lady Irwin College. I also attended the offline training boot camp in Delhi last January.” Dabade was 12 when she lost her father. “But, with my mother’s support, I developed my drawing and painting skills. Now, I have completed a Diploma in Fashion Design and even a degree in Embroidery.

What are the Abilympics? Also called the Olympics of Abilities, the Abilympics allow persons with disabilities to prove their potential and talents in multiple domains including photography, web designing, painting, and, more. Japan was the first to organise a vocational skills contest for PwD in 1972. The aim of Abilympics is to improve the vocational skills of people with disabilities so that they can actively participate in socio-economic activities.

Nadimetala was determined to not let her hearing loss affect her. “I developed an interest in art and embroidery, in Class 10. I started learning from a tailor; learnt sign language and pursued my Master’s in Fine Arts.”

Majety did not permit locomotor disability to obstruct his progress. While doing his B.Tech at IIT Kharagpur, he discovered a love for outdoor photography. “I started clicking pictures, and my friends and professors liked my work. The appreciation and motivation prompted me to pursue it further, and it became my passion.”

Work in progress

In essence, inclusivity is the underlying theme of the Abilympics, says Dr. Jitendra Aggarwal of the Sarthak Educational Trust and general secretary of the National Abilympic Association of India. “According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in three out-of-school children is known to have a disability, and it is disappointing to see many of them drop out because of inaccessibility, lack of required resources, and social discrimination. This clearly signifies the importance of introducing a special measure to educate specially-abled children, who constitute a significant number in society. This also increases the importance of learning sign language along with basic subjects, to be able to communicate better and ultimately help them to be well educated and work in favour of their personal growth as well as for society’s betterment.”

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he points out, talks about using assistive devices and textbooks in accessible formats such as large print and Braille and identifying each student’s unique capabilities to promote holistic development in academic and non-academic spheres. “Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Programmes are also being offered by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and Special Education Zones (SEZs) to meet the learning needs of children with benchmark disabilities, who are unable to attend a physical school daily. The awareness of the importance of special education and the ways to teach children with specific disabilities has thus become an important part of the education system and programmes,” he adds.

What about sensitising educational institutions towards PwD? India has made efforts to promote inclusivity and accessibility in various fields, says Pashilkar. “However, there is still a long way to go to ensure that people with disabilities have equal opportunities to succeed and represent their country on the global stage. Discrimination, stigmatisation, and lack of accessibility are still prevalent in many areas of society. But we have made progress in recent years as, athletes with disabilities such as Devendra Jhajharia, Deepa Malik, and Mariyappan Thangavelu have excelled at the international level.”