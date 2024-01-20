An interview with Prof. Robin Banerjee of University of Sussex on his research in Kindness studies

January 20, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

With wars and catastrophes around the globe, the world right now may not quite be the place it ought to be or what we wish it to be. “The culture of kindness should be top national priority with all governments. We should challenge our leaders to show compassion and kindness,” Robin Banerjee’s soft but emphatic statement underlines why kindness should not be trivialised as a weak attribute.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor for Global and Civic Engagement at University of Sussex, who was in India in late 2023, reiterated that kindness could be a driving force for change in the world for better learning in schools, colleges and universities and for creating more positive work environments. As a developmental psychologist working with children and adolescents and who also headed the university’s School of Developmental Psychology from 1998 to September 2023, Banerjee’s belief stems from his exploration of the existence and impact of kindness in every sector, be it education, business, law, healthcare or politics through the Sussex Centre for Research in Kindness, which he established in 2021.

Sense of community

Three years ago, he led an online Kindness Test, in collaboration with BBC Radio4, in which more than 60,000 people participated. The results suggested that people need each other more than ever. “Crisis like the pandemic brought the sense of community to the fore. Seeing, receiving or giving kindness motivates and fosters a connection among people. Education is part of the ecosystem that helps to connect,” says Banerjee.

However, as a topic, kindness has failed to receive adequate attention in academic literature. Though the link between kindness, positive outcomes, and well-being is scientifically proven, the number of articles on kindness in scientific journals through the 1980s was only 35. It grew to 1,000 between 2010 and 2019 and Banerjee felt it was the right time to launch a course on Psychology of Kindness in 2022.

The ‘study-at-your-pace’ online course attracted 80 individuals from different nationalities in the first round and has completed six editions since. “The rising number of applicants means people understand and feel the growing need for a culture of kindness and want leaders and mentors to create conditions which foster kindness,” he says.

In India, the University of Sussex is working with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai; the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Mumbai; Amity University and O.P. Jindal University for research in areas such as neurosciences, AI, migration, sustainability, global health, internet education. But what excited him was the positive response to his proposal to embrace the spirit of kindness. “India has a young population and I see tremendous potential here; kindness is a nice way to bring the youth together,” he said.

Desire to be good

Citing the Kindness Test on BBC, Banerjee pointed out that, when people were asked to look within themselves for an experience of kindness, the respondents said they receive kindness from their close friends and family all the time but rarely notice. This barrier has to be removed because even simple gestures such as fetching a glass of water or holding the door for someone, or smiling at a stranger could brighten someone’s day and forge a sense of bonding. Kindness is not about extraordinary acts of generosity involving big money or self-sacrifice; even the smallest of acts motivated by care for another adds up and snowball the good feeling. Banerjee feels it is time for academic institutions to move towards a culture of kindness where nobody is instructed to be kind but the desire to be good to another person grows naturally from within.

Five years ago, he convinced the Welsh government to start the concept of kind schools by adopting whole school universal approach to Social and Emotion Learning (SEAL). It led to an overhaul of the national curriculum with health, mental well-being and expressive arts being put at the core of the academic syllabus. “The dynamics of relationship between students, staff and parents has changed; everybody understands the importance and impact of kindness and realises it is not about charity or help but to selflessly benefit others. It makes intention more important than just the act of doing something good,” he said.

In his opinion, when we start giving attention to the small acts of kindness in our homes and daily lives, it becomes easy to be kind in an unkind world. “There is a culture of disconnect now and it is hard to make friends in a gadget-centric world. The financial gloom, climate change threat, the cost-of-living crisis are all global challenges but, if people notice kindness during difficult times, it enables them to connect.”

If we identify facilitators, barriers and impacts of kindness with public service, cultivate compassion in our education systems, design and evaluate well-being interventions, it will help us zoom out from the individual and think collectively about life. “Kindness triggers a sense of belonging to each other; making others feel good is a step towards building a good society and that is what the world needs today,” says Banerjee.

