An interview with Etienne Cazin of SciencesPo university, France

One of our key mottos is diversity, says Etienne Cazin, Director, the Centre for Asia, Pacific, Africa and Middle East, SciencesPo. This doesn’t come as a surprise given that international students currently make up 50% of the French university’s student population. Established in 1872, Sciences Po has emerged as a leading destination for Humanities and Social Sciences, and was ranked third in the 2022 QS Rankings for Politics and International Studies globally. The university offers UG, Masters, and Doctoral programmes and currently has around 15,000 students.

“With students from 150 countries, we keenly encourage our young students to think about cultural differences and different perspectives,”’ says Cazin, emphasising how the institution does not just focus on attracting students from a few specific countries.

Six core disciplines

The undergraduate degrees, which centre on six core disciplines of Law, Economics, Humanities, History, Political Sciences and Sociology are taught across seven campuses around France. For the Master’s degrees, SciencesPo has seven graduate schools and 30 programmes including International Affairs, Public Affairs, Journalism and Urban Studies.

“It is a great asset for us to have Indian students. Ten years ago, there were nine; now we have around 320 with a majority in the undergraduate programmes.” The Indian connection does not end there. SciencesPo has a network of 480 partners across the globe which includes 13 educational institutions in India, which includes IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, O.P. Jindal Global University, Delhi, and Christ University, Bengaluru. “All our students are required to mandatorily study two semesters abroad, and we are keen that they study in colleges in India, as it will be an interesting experience for them,” he said, adding that he hopes to enter into more partnerships with institutions.

Language issue

Regarding the need to know French to study at SciencesPo, Cazin is quick to reassure that “there are programmes which are taught in English, and it is totally feasible to come here without knowing French, depending on the programme chosen.” He also explains the various methods by which the institution supports its students “with all of their concerns, be it physical or mental health or safety. This is especially important given how many international students we have, who live far away from their families.” The campus also has several cultural associations that are inclusive and make students feel welcome.

Talking about future plans in working with Indian educational institutions, Cazin says they are looking forward to developing partnerships at various levels. “Apart from student exchanges, we are also looking at staff exchanges and collaborating on research. When we have good partners in the academic world, we want to take this forward holistically. In India, we can have great partners at every level, especially research.”