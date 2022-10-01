An interview with Elisabeth Levi on English proficiency and testing

The Vice-President of Linguistics, Assessment, and Research at Speaknow shares her opinion on language testing innovations, assessment trends and evolution of technology

The Vice-President of Linguistics, Assessment, and Research at Speaknow shares her opinion on language testing innovations, assessment trends and evolution of technology

When applying to colleges abroad, students are required to submit an English Language Proficiency Test as a part of their application. Language proficiency is commonly defined as a person’s ability to speak or perform in an acquired language and the test often assesses if a student can cope with lectures and classes at college. In this free-wheeling interview, Elisabeth Levi, VP of Linguistics, Assessment, and Research at Speaknow, talks about testing innovations, assessment trends and technology evolution. Excerpts:

Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI is changing the way we learn languages by providing individualised feedback, adapting tasks to the learner’s level, allowing freedom from learning in a specific physical place, and allowing more effective assessment of skills. The scoring is less biased than human grading because it has the ability to consider more points of data than a human can. Humans may only attend to a few words the speaker uses or be influenced by pronunciation and accent but AI can look at all the words, and examine clarity of speech before coming to a conclusion. AI can present a quicker, more comprehensive picture of an individual’s grammar patterns and provide a fuller profile of what a learner can do and what he/she needs to know.

Innovations in testing

Remote proctoring and anti-cheating solutions remove the necessity for a physical testing site, lowering the cost of taking a test. With English increasingly becoming the language of international business and education, small- and medium-sized businesses need less expensive and more agile ways to test their workers’ English proficiency to compete in a global marketplace. Additionally, with the rise of alternative means of education such as apps and MOOCs, people need alternative ways to demonstrate their English proficiency. Tests must be able to include evaluation of free, authentic speech, rather than just elicited speech through tasks such as read-alouds and repetition.

Language assessment in India

One major issue is the lack of international standards. Current tests are not aligned to internationally accepted grading scales. This makes it harder for test takers to have their skills recognised internationally. Another factor is lack of accessibility; test-takers are often required to travel to centres, or the costs are too high. Thus, candidates, especially from the rural periphery, are unable to take these tests, which in turn prevents them from applying for jobs that require English proficiency. The influence of the CEFR has increased, of late, because it provides a clear picture of what people can do with their various languages and allows comparability of scores across exams and across languages.

Technology in language education

Apps and MOOCs have helped to democratise language education. They ensure that learners in the most remote areas have authentic opportunities to communicate with native speakers of various languages. Even media such as video games with chat functions require communication, most often in English. The best technologies offer precise and adaptive feedback, opportunities to practice, and encourage extended use of authentic speech.

Evolving constructs of language proficiency

In the past, language proficiency was viewed as the ability to translate or produce grammatically correct language. The focus has shifted to the ability to communicate and get things done in another language. This is one of the reasons that the CEFR is so useful. It has broken down the types of activities one might need to do in another language and described how these can be done at various levels of proficiency, from bottom to top. This offers clear targets to achieve levels of proficiency. For example, we know that A2 is the minimum to get around independently in a foreign country. So if someone wants to travel, they can prepare accordingly. B2 is the minimum level to be able to succeed in university. This helps schools build curricula that will enable their students to succeed.