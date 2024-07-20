An interview with educators, V. Raghunathan and Meena Raghunathan, on their book about preparing youngsters to face a VUCA world

We live in a world that is VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous). How do we equip children with the skills they need to make their way through this environment? Authored by educators V. Raghunathan and Meena Raghunathan, To Every Parent, To Every School addresses this topic and offers insights and action points meant for students, teachers, parents and educational institutions. Excerpts from an interview with the authors:

Are children in India truly happy at school? Should this be a parameter to measure a school’s performance?

Our intuitive feeling is that, with stress on various fronts increasing, childhood and school are less happy than they used to be. We believe that students being happy is an important criterion for the school to be called successful. As we mention in the book, “We see schools routinely ranked for their excellence within a town or city, formally or informally. The parameters for such rankings are frequently based on the performance of their students in Board exams, or how many children went to IITs or other Ivy League institutions within the country or abroad, and so on. It is a pity that such rankings seldom consider stress factors that schools inject into the students, how happy children feel while in the school or how much a school stresses on cooperation as compared to competition between students and other such factors.”

Do the book’s insights apply only to children? Are there any takeaways for college students?

The book is applicable to all ages. In fact, much of the thinking and many of the models developed in a corporate context. For instance, the concept of VUCA came into play after 9/11 in 2001. Before the end of the decade, a lot of work on how this framework could be used and applied in business had taken place, and this had entered the mainstream of management thinking, practice and training.

We focused the book on younger children because in such things, it is always important to begin early. Having said that, if not in school, our young people must get these inputs at least in college. Since they are at an age when they can figure things out for themselves, they could individually use the book to shape themselves. Additionally, if colleges do structured programmes around these issues, it would be a great support to their students.

The book envisions a shift from competition to cooperation in the education system. Is this possible?

It isn’t easy, but it is such an important and fundamental re-orientation that we cannot just give up. It requires a change in the mindset of adults and conviction among education leaders. We require educators and parents to review how they think about success. Is success about winning the race or improving one’s performance?

To inculcate co-operation, we could reward collective as much as individual efforts, institute awards for the most improved child, award socially-conscious or civic-minded children, enhance the importance of group assignments, and so on.

Does the concept of ‘ranking’ put ‘learning’ on the backseat?

The practice of evaluating and ranking students can put the intrinsic value of learning on the backseat. The emphasis on grades can lead to a focus on rote memorisation rather than deep comprehension. It can increase stress and anxiety among students, and stifle creativity and intellectual risk-taking.

In contrast, educational systems that prioritise formative assessments, personalised feedback, and project-based learning can foster a more meaningful and engaging learning experience.

What effect has the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown had on children?

COVID did set our children back in terms of being part of a group, an institution and the process of education. We feel it has loosened social ties and made ‘real life’ interactions less important and the virtual world more real. We do see differences in the children who have spent their formative years in lockdown. They are more prone to stress, anxiety, not being able to open up, and so on. And not enough is being done to support them. We aren’t sure whether this effect is going to be permanent, but we do feel it has altered the children at some fundamental level.

Will the degree of VUCA increase in the future?

Yes, factors such as technological advancements, artificial intelligence, globalisation, climate change, resource shortages, political and economic instability and health crises will contribute to a more volatile and unpredictable world. A comprehensive approach that emphasises resilience, adaptability, critical thinking, lifelong learning, effective communication, digital literacy, global awareness, financial literacy, and overall well-being will better prepare ourselves and our children.