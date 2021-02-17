Designing your future

An insight into the scope of fashion designing as a career and the prospects it holds

A career in fashion design is one of the best if you are a creative individual. Although it is a glamorous field with ample growth opportunities, one also has to face cut-throat competition and other challenges. There are a plethora of options for specialisations. Here are a few:

Fashion Designer: You will play an important role as you will be responsible for the creation of new designs and products in line with the trends prevailing in the market. But there will always be room for innovation and to think out of the box.

Fashion Illustrator: Those who have a yen for sketching and drawing can consider fashion illustration. The creator of design ideas, a fashion illustrator is primarily responsible for preparation of primary sketches that the designer will later elaborate.

Fashion Stylist: This role encompasses preparing dress codes, hairstyling and more. You can consider working for a fashion house, as an entrepreneur, or with media agencies. Some leading fashion stylists also offer consultation to film stars and are widely popular.

Fashion Coordinator: The focus here is on advertising of the product range and organising fashion shows. Those interested in the marketing aspect of fashion can consider a career in this area.

Fashion Consultant: Keen observation skills are key here, as you will have to be aware of the trends and transitions in the industry. You will also need an understanding of fashion designing as you will have keep an eye on how designs are evolving. Those who want to venture into entrepreneurship in this industry, here’s your chance.

Fashion Merchandiser: The prime responsibility here is to meet the marketing needs of your company. Analysing past and present trends and sales data are some of the responsibilities.

These are some of the different areas in which a person with interest in fashion can grow immensely. The salary package offered to freshers varies from company to company and is usually in the range of ₹15,000 per month. However, as one gains experience and expertise, the jump is immense. After 3-4 years of experience, a fashion creator can expect to get up to ₹35,000 - ₹40,000 per month.

With substantial experience and expertise, one can also expect to become an entrepreneur and open his/her own fashion house and offer consultations to different players. Knowledge of evolving trends and the instinct to experiment will always boost growth and take you to a new high.

The writer is Senior Director at Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Noida.