An insider’s perspective of autonomy

Once, a beggar won one crore rupees in a lucky draw. When asked about what he would do with the money, he replied he would buy a golden bowl to beg. This is very much akin to the attitude of autonomous institutions to the grant of autonomy; even after 40-plus years of autonomy, the transformations they have brought about are merely ornamental. Strangely, the concept of autonomy has never appealed to the community of educators and remains unwelcome even today, although the United Grants Commission (UGC) wants to grant autonomy to all the colleges that apply for the status, after fulfilling certain parameters.

XII plan

The UGC document on the XII plan profile of higher education proposes an increase of 10% among the eligible colleges, to spread the culture of autonomy, but the number of takers is negligible. When it was first implemented in 1978, only about 10 colleges came forward to adopt it — in Tamil Nadu alone seven colleges, university of Madras (five), and Madurai Kamaraj University (two) and the other states (three) — and after 10 years, the number increased to just 95. Today, it stands at 856. Anyone can notice the dwarfed figure while considering the total number of institutions in our country — the number of universities is 935, out of which only 109 are autonomous; the total number of colleges, inclusive of stand-alone institutions, is 48,647 of which 747 have opted for autonomy; so far only 25 states have preferred it.

Significantly, the concept of autonomy is ancient to our country. Historians trace it to the days of Nalanda University, to emphasise that the university was established and maintained by the endowment created by 500 traders and liberal donations by the Emperor of Magadh and the neighbouring kingdoms. But, the donors never exercised any control over the university and the ultimate power rested with the teachers and the management. It was only during the British period in 1857 when the three Universities — University of Bombay, Calcutta and Madras — were established, that the affiliating system began to gradually spread its tentacles.

However, immediately after Independence, the University Education Commission, established in 1949 and headed by Dr. S. Radhakrishan, began to explore the possibility of granting autonomy to colleges. Several commissions and committees were appointed subsequently to strengthen the idea of autonomy, and despite some resistance from some quarters including the teachers’ bodies, the UGC finally took the final plunge to grant autonomy in 1977-78. Therefore, we are surprised and even become upset when people quote Finland, Japan and Singapore for their innovative practices in education. In fact, creative ideas are aplenty in our country, and designed to meet our realities, needs and aspirations of the youth. But, the problem lies in the mechanism of implementation and implementers rather than in the dearth of ideas.

Academic freedom

The crux of autonomy is the academic freedom to institutions to frame their own syllabus, curriculum, set examination papers and evaluate them. Reality strikes here as an educational institution is also a microcosm of the macrocosm — it reflects the world outside: all the societal ills listed by the sociologists such as conflicts, controversies, ego clashes, non-cooperation, unethical conduct, indifference, domination, hierarchy consciousness, favouritism, and so on, vitiate the academic atmosphere.

In such an ecosystem, any creative attempt to design courses and to evolve a novel framework for testing are throttled. I have been taunted by some remarking, “You are inexperienced in constructing any curriculum. We know our students better than you. Do you think whatever we have been doing is wrong so far? This syllabus is idealistic, may work if all the students are proficient users of the language but we have first generation learners who can’t string even two words together...” and similar barbs, that would wilt even the most enthusiastic reformer.

Auditing matters

By merely going through the motions with nil creativity, the existing autonomous colleges get their status extended by creatively documenting their achievements. Else, at times, they hire consultants or refer to the documents of others which have already fetched them the status for a three-day show before the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) or the National Accreditation Board (NAB). The academic audit, executed once in five years by an external agency, can easily be stage managed.

Finally, none of the 856 autonomous institutions has shown the way forward in the last few decades. But the key to progress lies in the well-meant continuous internal auditing capitalising on the local expertise or peer auditing from contiguous colleges which could enable us to embrace the shining star.

This piece is a rejoinder to Dr. Albert P’Rayan’s article titled “Autonomy is Key”, published in Education Plus on March 16.

The writer is National Secretary, ELTAI, (Formerly) Professor of English, Anna University, Chennai.