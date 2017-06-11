One of the primary reasons I chose the University of Sheffield was because of the well-rounded university experience it offers — it is one of the best universities to study mechanical engineering and has the best students’ union in the U.K. This assured me that I would not be compromised academically and have plenty of opportunities to get involved as a student. Winning a scholarship from the university made the decision easier.

I come from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which is similar in sized to Sheffield. This is perhaps why I feel so much at home here. Settling in was a challenge but getting involved in various activities at the university helped. I have participated in various competitions such as the IBM Universities Business Challenge and Airbus Fly Your Ideas; but most of my time outside academia in the last two years has been taken up by SELA. Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy (SELA) is a one-of-its-kind co-curricular programme at the University of Sheffield where about twenty students across the Faculty of Engineering are selected and trained to be leaders in research and industry. Being selected as one of these students is one of the highlights of my university years and I have had a truly engaging experience as a SELA student.

Pursuing mechanical engineering has been nothing short of an exhilarating ride. I am proud to say that even after countless all-nighters, I have retained the enthusiasm for my course. Some of the reasons are exceptional lecturers at the university, a department that incorporates student feedback every year, and world class infrastructure that facilitates world class research. The University of Sheffield ranks second in the U.K. for engineering research income, with Sheffield being one of the largest providers of engineering research and education in the country. Only recently, the university inaugurated the £81 million state-of-the-art new engineering building, the Diamond, which boasts of 17 engineering laboratories, as well as study spaces for university students, which are open 24x7.

Personal growth

Sheffield is a friendly city and I have had the chance to meet people from many countries. Learning about diverse cultural practices opens your mind to various perspectives and that has contributed a lot to my personal growth. The university recognises the importance of these interactions and encourages them through the Students Union. The activities organised by the Students’ Union add a lot to the university experience and contribute to the personal growth you want during these years.

I am completing my third year after which I will be doing an industrial internship as part of my degree. Working as an engineering intern in the industry will give me the chance to apply the engineering knowledge I have learnt, adding an additional layer of understanding. After the placement year, I will be back to the university to finish my final year.

It has been an incredible journey so far and the good news is it’s still not over.

Vamesh Jajoo is studying Integrated Masters in Mechanical Engineering with a Year in Industry at University of Sheffield, U.K.