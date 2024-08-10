An educator on her experience of exploring ChatGPT along with her students

“The best way to predict the future is to invent it.” Alan Kay

As an educator, I’m constantly looking for ways to improve my students’ learning experience. Recently, one particular conversation around ChatGPT, which was generating significant buzz, sparked my curiosity. While some viewed it with suspicion, a group of my students saw it as a potential game-changer. The discussion began casually during an office hour. A student hesitantly mentioned using ChatGPT to brainstorm ideas for an upcoming essay. Her initial apprehension stemmed from concerns about plagiarism and academic integrity. But, as she elaborated, it became clear that ChatGPT wasn’t providing pre-written essays; it was helping her generate different perspectives and angles.

Benefits

Intrigued, I decided to delve deeper. Over the next few classes, I opened the floor for a discussion. To my surprise, several students admitted to using ChatGPT for various tasks such as summarising complex research papers, formulating creative writing prompts, and even practising code for Computer Science students. As the conversation unfolded, some fascinating benefits emerged:

Enhanced creativity: Several students highlighted how ChatGPT’s ability to generate different text formats — poems, code, scripts — sparked their creativity and pushed them beyond their usual approaches, igniting new ideas and approaches.

Improved research skills: For some, ChatGPT served as a research assistant. By feeding in keywords, they could generate summaries of scholarly articles, saving valuable time and allowing them to focus on analysis and critical thinking.

Personalised learning: A few students with learning disabilities found ChatGPT’s ability to rephrase complex concepts particularly helpful. It allowed them to grasp information in a way that resonated with their learning styles.

Ethical concerns

While the potential of ChatGPT was undeniable, I also had concerns that I shared with my students:

Academic Integrity: The biggest concern was the misuse of ChatGPT for plagiarism. We discussed the importance of using the tool ethically, emphasising proper citation and ensuring their own understanding of the content.

Overdependence and critical thinking: A valid concern was students becoming overly reliant on ChatGPT for tasks that required critical thinking and analysis. We emphasised using the tool as a springboard, not a crutch.

Bias and misinformation: The potential for bias within AI models was another point of discussion. We explored the importance of fact-checking and evaluating the information generated by ChatGPT.

Way ahead

Our exploration of ChatGPT was an eye-opening experience. It highlighted the potential of AI tools to personalise learning, enhance creativity, and empower students. However, it also underscored the importance of responsible use and critical thinking. As educators, we must embrace AI not with fear, but with a spirit of exploration.

Open Discussions: Fostering open discussions about AI tools like ChatGPT allows students to explore their potential and limitations.

Ethical Guidelines: Developing clear ethical guidelines around the use of AI tools in the classroom promotes responsible use and academic integrity.

Curriculum Integration: Instead of viewing AI tools as separate entities, we can integrate them into the curriculum, teaching students how to use them effectively for research, analysis, and creative expression.

The conversation around ChatGPT with my students was a valuable reminder that education is a collaborative journey. By embracing new technologies thoughtfully and ethically, we can create a learning environment that fosters curiosity, critical thinking, and a lifelong love of learning. As AI continues to evolve, it’s our responsibility to ensure it empowers students, not replaces them. After all, the future of learning isn’t about AI replacing teachers; it’s about AI and educators working together to create a more engaging and enriching learning experience for all.

The author is a Faculty of Marketing and Marketing and Communications Chair at Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB)

