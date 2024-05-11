An analysis of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) launched by the NCTE

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has launched an Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), a flagship programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This four-year dual-major undergraduate degree offers B.A. B.Ed./ B. Sc. B. Ed. and B.Com. B.Ed. to prepare teachers for the four stages of the new school structure: Foundational, Preparatory, Middle and Secondary (5+3+3+4). Admissions will be made through a National Common Entrance Test (NCET), conducted by the National Testing Agency. The test will comprise four sections: Languages, Domain-specific subjects, a General Test and Teaching Aptitude. The programme is already in pilot mode from the last academic session in 42 central and state universities across the country.

The ITEP is in line with the NEP 2020 and the NCTE curriculum and syllabus resonates this. Students who have passed school with a 10+2 or an equivalent stage (pre-university, intermediate and so on) with a minimum aggregate of 50% from a recognised board of education can take the NCET. On completion of the ITEP, they will be awarded a dual degree — one in education and one in their specialised subject — after four years.

Challenges

The ITEP provides hands-on experience through classroom activities, field placements and internships. The ongoing pilot study allows real learning and further modifications and improvements. However there are some inherent systemic issues related to management, administration and implementation. The stringent rules and regulations framed by the NCTE will result in the closure of many teacher education institutions, which will be a serious setback for the management, staff and students. In remote areas of the country, this will lead to limiting opportunities and access to education.

Another issue is the fee structure. In the institutes that have already implemented the programme, the fee is at least ₹5,00,000, which makes it difficult for students from economically challenged sections. All this is contrary to the concept of equity and inclusion.

Capacity building measures will be required to foster a smooth interplay of the various ecosystems to implement the policy objectives. The NCTE’s curriculum framework suggests that each semester will consist of 15-16 weeks (40 hours per week), totalling a minimum of 96 working days, excluding end-semester exams. On the contrary, Clause 2.2 of the gazette notification states that each semester will be comprise 25 weeks of a five-day working week or 20 weeks of six-day working week (125 days). However, the UGC suggests 90 working days for a semester. This mismatch will need to be sorted out because Teacher Education colleges have to abide by the rules of both bodies whereas Arts and Science colleges have to follow only the UGC guidelines. This will lead to a disparity in the functioning of Teacher Education institutes and other multidisciplinary colleges functioning under the same university.

Yet another problem is the calculation and working of the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), which lacks clarity. If a student drops out of the ITEP in the first, second or the third year, his/her eligibility for further placements is not clear.

Such a revamp must be substantiated with extensive research findings on different perspectives of the one-year and two-year B.Ed. programmes, and the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme being offered by NCERT’s Regional Institutes of Education for many years. Hopefully, the pilot study will result in feasible systemic alterations rendering sustainability, equity and accessibility to all aspirants.

The writer is an M.Ed. faculty in St. John The Baptist’s College of Education, Nedumkunnam, Kottayam, Kerala.