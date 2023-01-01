Amplify future prospects

January 01, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

Q / I would like to pursue Food Science and Nutrition for graduation. What will be my higher education and career prospects? Which are the good colleges in South India for this course? Veda

A / Dear Veda,

A / A B.Sc. in Food Science and Nutrition is a good three-year undergraduate course. After this, you can do an M.Sc. and choose to specialise in Public Health Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition, or Food Science and Nutrition. You can later do an MBA or apply for a Ph.D. depending on your interest and area of expertise. Coimbatore, Puducherry, and Madras University have some good colleges that offer this programme in South India. Career prospects include becoming a Food Scientist/Technologist, a Nutritional Therapist, a Quality Assurance Manager, a Chef, a Food Service/ Procurement/ Purchasing Manager, a Marketing Manager, a Toxicologist, a Fitness Trainer, a Food Research Analyst or a teacher/ lecturer.

Q / My daughter is currently in Class 12 and preparing to appear for NEET in 2023. She has an obvious inclination towards life sciences. What are her options in terms of other courses and career choices? Anupama

A / Dear Anupama,

A / Some popular courses beyond MBBS are Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences, B.Tech Genetic Engineering, B.Sc. Pure Sciences, B.Sc. Nursing, Bachelor of Pharmacy, B.Tech/ B.Sc Food Technology, B.Sc. Nutritional Biology, Agricultural Sciences, Homeopathy (BHMS), Ayurveda (BAMS), Public Health Administration, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Physiotherapy, Clinical Research, Radiology, Audiology and a whole lot of other choices across Humanities and Social Sciences like B.A in Arts (Fine/ Visual/ Performing), B.FA, Animation, B.Des., B.A LLB, B.Sc. in Hospitality and Travel, B.HM in Hospitality and Travel, Journalism and Mass Communication.

Q / I have done B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture. What are the job options after UG? What are my options for higher studies? Yuvaraj

A / Dear Yuvraj,

A / You could choose to be a Section Officer, an Agriculture Inspector, a Cultivator, a Floriculturist, Pomologist, a Soil Scientist, a Seed Analyst, a Marketing Manager, a Plant Pathologist, an Ornamental Horticulturalist, or a Landscape designer. You could work across Sales & Marketing, Pest Management, and Research Area or become a scientist. You can apply for your Master’s in the same field or specialise across M.Sc. Entomology and Apiculture, M.Sc. Fruit Breeding, M.Sc. Fruit science, M.Sc. Horticulture, M.Sc. Post-harvest Technology and follow it up with a doctoral programme.

Q / I have completed my B.Sc. Nursing and have a year of clinical experience as Staff Nurse. What are my future prospects apart from higher education? Vipra

A / Dear Vipra,

A / Some other job profiles that you could consider are a Home Care Nurse, Community Health Nurse, Military Nurse, Teacher of Nursing, Industrial Nurse, and an Assistant Nursing Superintendent. You could also apply for overseas appointments as there is a great need for good nurses.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.