Allow students to write exams in local languages even if course is in English medium: UGC to universities

April 19, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages, said the UGC

The UGC has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages. Representational image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The University Grants Commission has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium, according to Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

It said that higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages.

The commission stressed that it is necessary to strengthen these efforts and "promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages".

"Therefore, the commission requests that students in your university be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities," it said.

