Aligned to your goals

I have a UG degree in Biochemistry and want to do an M.Sc. Medical Biochemistry in the U.S., the U.K. or Canada. But I don’t want to take an English language test. Is there some other solution? If not, how can I prepare for the IELTS? Bavadharini

Dear Bavadharini,

Avoiding an English Language Test is rarely possible. Some universities may waive the requirement if you can submit a letter from your college confirming that English was the medium of instruction for your UG degree. Others offer pathway programmes or pre-sessional English courses that may exempt you from taking standardised English tests. A few offer conditional admission where you first enroll in an English language course and then proceed to your degree programme upon successful completion.

The IELTS has four sections: Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. Familiarise yourself with the format and types of questions in each. Enrol in a coaching class that provides structured guidance and feedback. Listen to English podcasts, news, and lectures regularly; read a variety of English newspapers, journals and books and practice with IELTS listening and reading practice tests. Familiarise yourself with the IELTS writing tasks and .practice regularly. Speak in English with people and record yourself to evaluate and improve your pronunciation and fluency. Take practice tests to assess your progress and get used to the test timing.

I finished Mechanical Engineering in 2021. I have been taking the UPSC and other state service exams but have not cleared any. What are my options? Arjun

Dear Arjun,

Get a career profile done to identify your interest and passion and then work on enhancing your skills and certifications. Focus on specific development across technical areas relevant to your field (e.g., CAD/CAM software certification, Six Sigma certification), management and soft skills, as these will make you more job ready. Check out core Mechanical Engineering openings in the private sector across technical, sales, marketing, and operations and identify the prerequisites. Explore research programmes that align with your career goals and opportunities for scholarships or financial aid. Consider pursuing a Master’s degree (M.Tech or MBA) to specialise in a specific area or to change career tracks once you are clear about the current market need/gap you want to fill. Network and connect with professionals in your industries through LinkedIn, industry events, and alumni networks to gain insights and potential job leads.

My daughter finished the six-year Pharm. D. course in Bengaluru and worked in a start-up for 13 months. But she feels the job is that of a regular pharmacist (which requires only a diploma). What are the career prospects for Pharm.D? Satyanarayanas

Dear Satyanarayana,

She could be a clinical pharmacist in a hospital, clinic, or healthcare institution; a consultant pharmacist in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or home healthcare agencies; a pharmacovigilance specialist in a pharmaceutical company, a regulatory agency; a clinical research associate in a contract research organisations (CROs), pharmaceutical companies, academic research centres; a medical science liaison (MSL), who acts a bridge between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers, providing scientific and clinical expertise; or an academician or researcher in colleges, universities, and research institutions.

I have a B.E. in Computer Science. I have not cleared the UPSC exam in three attempts. I am out of touch with programming skills. I am interested in social service. How can I get jobs in NGOs or in schools? Deepanshu

Dear Deepanshu,

Given your background in Computer Science and interest in social service, you can consider jobs in NGOs under Technology and IT Support and provide technical support, manage IT infrastructure, and implement technology solutions for NGOs or as a Data Management Analyst where you might need to collect, analyse, and report data to support NGO programmes and initiatives. Social media and digital marketing are sought-after today to manage social media platforms, create digital content, and run online campaigns for fundraising and awareness. You could also be a project coordinator and manager or programme development officer.

Jobs at schools depend on their need but you could look at being an IT support specialist, educational technology coordinator, and so on.

You will need to upgrade some of your current skill sets, brush up your concepts in areas relevant to the roles that you are interested in (e.g., IT skills, data analysis, project management) and get some new certifications if possible to be current and relevant. Start by offering your skills as a volunteer in NGOs or schools to gain practical experience and demonstrate your commitment. Check job portals specific to NGOs (e.g., DevNetJobs, Idealist) or school websites for job openings. Create a professional LinkedIn profile highlighting your skills and interests in social service and connect with professionals in NGOs and schools.